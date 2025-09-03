NEWS Kristen Doute Defends Brittany Cartwright After 'Disgusting' Golnesa 'GG' Gharachedaghi Makes Insensitive Pregnancy Remark Source: @brittany/Instagram; @gg_golnesa/Instagram Kristen Doute defended Brittany Cartwright after Golnesa 'GG' Gharachedaghi sparked backlash for questioning if she's pregnant. OK! Staff Sept. 3 2025, Published 9:16 a.m. ET

Kristen Doute called the comment 'disgusting' in a DM exchange.

"Why would you COMMENT on a photo of Brittany speculating pregnancy?" Kristen messaged GG on Sunday, August 31. "As a woman and a mother. F------- disgusting." Doute didn't hold back, sharing screenshots of their direct messages to emphasize her point.

GG asked if Brittany was pregnant after vacation photos surfaced.

Despite GG admitting she was "clearly wrong" in her pregnancy speculation, she wasn't fond of Doute's approach. "Bro u keep trying to 'come' for me haha and I hate to say this to u but I'm NOT the one!" GG responded on Monday, September 1. "There's an image of that man holding her stomach, isn't that what couples do when they announce they're potentially expecting? … I was clearly wrong." However, GG wasn't ready to back down. "Now with that being said, u and I are gonna have major issues let me just make that clear. don't EVER call me names," she snapped. "I have yet to call u out of your name but there's a long list of words I can share about u since u want to play with me."

GG admitted she was wrong but still clapped back at Kristen Doute.

GG further challenged Doute, stating: "Try to accept God into your life. I can admit to making a mistake about that girl and be apologetic but that's now a separate matter. Now it's u and me…so buckle up buck teef." Reality star Janet Caperna voiced her support for Kristen, writing in the comments section, "Never thought I'd say this but GO KRISTEN! There's no place for body shaming or pregnancy speculation in 2025 👏🏼."

Vanderpump Rules alum Katie Maloney chimed in, stating, "She so weird for this." Aside from the rift with Doute, GG has been involved in several feuds and scandals against her Shahs of Sunset castmates.

Several reality stars fired back at GG after her comments went viral.