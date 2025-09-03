or
Kristen Doute Defends Brittany Cartwright After 'Disgusting' Golnesa 'GG' Gharachedaghi Makes Insensitive Pregnancy Remark

Composite Photos of Brittany Cartwright, Kristen Doute and Golnesa 'GG' Gharachedaghi
Source: @brittany/Instagram; @gg_golnesa/Instagram

Kristen Doute defended Brittany Cartwright after Golnesa 'GG' Gharachedaghi sparked backlash for questioning if she's pregnant.

Profile Image

Sept. 3 2025, Published 9:16 a.m. ET

Kristen Doute is fiercely protecting her best friend Brittany Cartwright.

Over Labor Day weekend, photos of Brittany, 36, vacationing with her new boyfriend, Brandon Hanson, in Mexico ignited speculation.

Shahs of Sunset star Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi commented on an Instagram post from Cici Loves You, asking, "No shade, but is she pregnant too? I mean, he's holding her belly and the belly is definitely bellying."

In a now-deleted Instagram Story, Doute, 42, took aim at GG, 43, for questioning whether Brittany was expecting.

Photo of Brittany Cartwright and Kristen Doute
Source: @brittany/Instagram

Kristen Doute called the comment ‘disgusting’ in a DM exchange.

"Why would you COMMENT on a photo of Brittany speculating pregnancy?" Kristen messaged GG on Sunday, August 31. "As a woman and a mother. F------- disgusting."

Doute didn't hold back, sharing screenshots of their direct messages to emphasize her point.

Photo of Brittany Cartwright
Source: @brittany/Instagram

GG asked if Brittany was pregnant after vacation photos surfaced.

Despite GG admitting she was "clearly wrong" in her pregnancy speculation, she wasn't fond of Doute's approach. "Bro u keep trying to 'come' for me haha and I hate to say this to u but I'm NOT the one!" GG responded on Monday, September 1. "There's an image of that man holding her stomach, isn't that what couples do when they announce they're potentially expecting? … I was clearly wrong."

However, GG wasn't ready to back down. "Now with that being said, u and I are gonna have major issues let me just make that clear. don't EVER call me names," she snapped. "I have yet to call u out of your name but there's a long list of words I can share about u since u want to play with me."

Kristen Doute

Composite Photos of Brittany Cartwright and Golnesa 'GG' Gharachedaghi
Source: @brittany/Instagram; @gg_golnesa/Instagram

GG admitted she was wrong but still clapped back at Kristen Doute.

GG further challenged Doute, stating: "Try to accept God into your life. I can admit to making a mistake about that girl and be apologetic but that's now a separate matter. Now it's u and me…so buckle up buck teef."

Reality star Janet Caperna voiced her support for Kristen, writing in the comments section, "Never thought I'd say this but GO KRISTEN! There's no place for body shaming or pregnancy speculation in 2025 👏🏼."

Vanderpump Rules alum Katie Maloney chimed in, stating, "She so weird for this."

Aside from the rift with Doute, GG has been involved in several feuds and scandals against her Shahs of Sunset castmates.

Photo of Golnesa 'GG' Gharachedaghi
Source: @gg_golnesa/Instagram

Several reality stars fired back at GG after her comments went viral.

One prominent incident was that surrounding Mike Shouhed's sexting scandal. Mike's girlfriend at the time, Paulina Ben-Cohen, sent screenshots of Shouhed's alleged flirtatious DMs to their friend group, including GG, Reza Farahan and Destiney.

GG said in a confessional that she believes Shouhed is a "nymphomaniac" and that what he does is not cheating, while also stating he needs help. More recently, Ben-Cohen filed a temporary restraining order against GG, claiming GG threatened her and assaulted her in a Los Angeles mall, grabbing a "chunk of my hair."

