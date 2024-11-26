Vanderpump Rules' Kristen Doute Pregnant, Expecting First Child With Fiancé Luke Broderick After Pregnancy Loss: 'Our Little Miracle'
Kristen Doute is going to be a mom!
On Tuesday, November 26, the Vanderpump Rules alum announced she's expecting her first child with fiancé Luke Broderick.
"After our pregnancy loss last year, we decided to start trying in early 2024," Doute, 41, told a news outlet of her fertility struggles. "I knew my age could be a factor in conceiving, so Luke and I discussed going for an extra push, a little help."
In late summer, the couple met with a fertility specialist, who helped them decided to do IUI (intrauterine insemination).
"The two weeks following the IUI procedure felt like years. To get a correct outcome on a pregnancy test, two weeks time had to pass and I had to wait it out but in my heart I knew it had worked," the brunette beauty explained. "I tested one day early and got the big PREGNANT result staring back at me."
"I was relieved, overwhelmed, happy, excited and nervous. The second I told Luke, he wasn't surprised, but was SO happy that IUI worked the first time (we were prepared that it may not)," The Valley star continued to gush. "He was joyful and beyond excited, to say the least! Our due date is in June and we are really looking forward to expanding our little family and becoming parents!"
The former SUR staffer called their future child "our little miracle."
Doute's announcement comes nearly three months after she and Broderick became engaged following two years of dating.
As OK! reported, Broderick popped the question during a vacation to Hawaii.
"I’m wrapped around your finger like this ring i’m wearing 💍 🤟🏽 out of the all the fish in the sea, you chose me 🥹(and thank you to our bestie @kylechandesign for creating the most beautiful ring!!)," he captioned an Instagram post that featured photos from the special moment.
Doute said the proposal was "a total surprise" even though she always believed they would end up together.
"I knew from the moment we met that Luke was my person," she told a publication of first crossing paths at a mutual friend's wedding. "I am so excited to continue this journey together, now as fiancés."
Doute's fertility journey will likely be documented on Season 2 of The Valley, though a premiere date for the new episodes has not been revealed as of yet.
The podcast host previously dated Vanderpump Rules costars Tom Sandoval and James Kennedy.
