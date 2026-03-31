Kristen Stewart Discusses the Lasting Impact of Playing Princess Diana in 'Spencer'

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Kristen Stewart, known for her role in Twilight, shares how portraying Princess Diana in the 2021 biopic Spencer continues to resonate with her. In a recent interview with The Telegraph, Stewart discussed the emotional weight of the role nearly five years later.

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Source: Neon Kristen Stewart said playing Princess Diana still affects her years later.

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The 35-year-old actress, who received an Oscar nomination for her performance in Pablo Larraín’s film, initially found the offer to portray Diana “insane” and even wrong. After being cast, Stewart expressed her doubts to Larraín, stating he “was insane and he should probably hire someone else.” However, Larraín remained steadfast in his choice.

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Source: MEGA The actress initially thought she was the wrong choice for the role.

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Stewart admits she struggled to see herself as a believable Diana. “There were some massive distinctions between her and me,” she explained, specifically mentioning differences in physical appearance, such as their eye colors. However, Larraín believed they shared a deeper emotional connection that influenced his decision to cast her.

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Spencer earned critical acclaim, receiving an 83 percent critic score on Rotten Tomatoes for its unique approach to Diana’s story. Stewart described feeling “haunted” by the character, stating, “I can’t drive round this city [London], and Paris for that matter, without thinking about her.” This emotional connection to Diana’s life and legacy has left a profound impact on Stewart.

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Source: Neon The film 'Spencer' focused on Diana’s emotional struggles.

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The film focuses on Diana’s isolation rather than royal protocol, allowing Stewart to explore the character’s vulnerability. Critics praised her performance, with film critic Scott Menzel expressing confidence that Stewart would receive an Oscar nomination, stating, “I’m feeling very confident that this is going to be #KristenStewart’s big moment.” Stewart also relates her own experiences with fame to Diana’s struggles with paparazzi. Describing Diana as having been “plucked to death [by paparazzi],” she noted how relatable that experience was for her. Stewart faced similar challenges after the success of the Twilight franchise, understanding the pressures of life in the spotlight.

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Source: Neon Kristen Stewart said she feels 'haunted' by the character.