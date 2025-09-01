PHOTOS Inside Princess Diana's Final Year Before Her Tragic Death at 36: Including Her Last Vacation With Her Sons and Her Final Words Source: MEGA Princess Diana died at the age of 36 following a car crash in Paris in 1997. Angilene Gacute Contact us by Email Sept. 1 2025, Published 12:33 p.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

August 28, 1996

Source: MEGA

Princess Diana visited the English National Ballet HQ in South Kensington, London, on August 28, 1996. On the very same day, she finalized her divorce from Prince Charles after 15 years of marriage.

Article continues below advertisement

September 24, 1996

Source: MEGA

Princess Diana was all smiles in a group photo that also featured Anna Wintour, designer Ralph Lauren, Hillary Clinton and Katharine Graham. They posed for the cameras before the scheduled breakfast for the Nina Hyde Center for B----- Cancer Research.

Article continues below advertisement

September 25, 1996

Source: MEGA

The royal attended the Nina Hyde B----- Cancer Benefit Gala Dinner in Washington, D.C., in a white lace gown with a halter neckline.

Article continues below advertisement

October 12, 1996

Source: MEGA

Princess Diana spoke with famous cardiac surgeon Dr. Christian Barnard during an October 12, 1996, event in Rimini, where she received a humanitarian award.

Article continues below advertisement

October 15, 1996

Source: MEGA

In a black-and-white photograph taken in October 1996, Princess Diana was seen shaking Mohamed Al-Fayed's hand before attending the Heart of Britain book launch.

Article continues below advertisement

November 1, 1996

Source: MEGA

Princess Diana looked elegant in the purple dress she wore when she visited the Victor Chang Cardiac Research Institute in Sydney, Australia, as part of her three-day fundraising trip. "I found Diana both regal and radiant, and yet, very down to earth – easy to talk to, interested in people and patients, compassionate and knowledgeable about heart disease," Bob Graham, the former executive director of the institute, said of the royal. The professor added, "I remember I said to her, 'Don’t people get intimidated Princess, when you go and talk to them?' And what she said was very insightful. She said to me ’If I stand on the edge of the bed or stand next to them, they never relax. But if I sit down and hold their hand, within five minutes they've forgotten who I am and they start to talk'. I thought that was very, very nice."

Article continues below advertisement

December 1996

Source: MEGA

Despite her busy schedule, Princess Diana made sure she also had time for her kids. In December 1996, she was photographed driving her car to attend Prince William's Carol Concert at Eton College.

Article continues below advertisement

January 1997

Source: MEGA

In January 1997, Princess Diana visited Angola as a guest of the International Red Cross. She met the landmine victims at the Orthopedic Center, as well as people at the Red Cross Center in the country. "There couldn't be a more appropriate place to begin this campaign than Angola because this nation has the highest number of amputees per population than anywhere in the world," Princess Diana told the journalists when she arrived at the airport, per BBC.

Article continues below advertisement

January 15, 1997

Source: MEGA

During the same 1997 trip. Princess Diana famously walked across active minefields to support the international ban on landmines. "By visiting Angola, we shall gain an understanding of the plight of the victims of landmines, and how survivors are helped to recover from their injuries," she said at the time. "We'll also be able to observe the wider implications of these devastating weapons on the life of this country as a whole." Princess Diana continued, "It is my sincere hope that by working together in the next few days, we shall focus world attention on this vital – but until now, largely neglected – issue." In 2022, HALO USA's Executive Director Chris Whatley said Princess Diana's walk "became a front of mind issue." "It took the convening power of Princess Diana to do that, to put it on the world stage to create that public momentum that allows for the political support, the rallying that continues to this day," he told People.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

February 1997

Source: MEGA

Wearing an iconic blue lace dress, Princess Diana stole the spotlight at the Royal Gala Premiere performance of Lord Attenborough's film In Love and War.

Article continues below advertisement

March 1997

Source: MEGA

Princess Diana attended another award show in March 1997.

Article continues below advertisement

April 1997

Source: MEGA

In April 1997, Princess Diana touched the public's hearts when she visited the Royal Brompton Hospital in West London to raise awareness for Cystic Fibrosis Awareness Week. In one photo, she sat on the bed and posed with one of the patients, Nicky Welsh.

Article continues below advertisement

May 1997

Source: MEGA

Princess Diana waved at the crowd before boarding a helicopter at Leicester University.

Article continues below advertisement

June 24, 1997

Source: MEGA

While in Washington, D.C. in June 1997, Princess Diana went to Christie's Auction House, where several of her dresses and gowns were auctioned off to raise money for AIDS and cancer charities.

Article continues below advertisement

July 1997

Source: MEGA

A few weeks after celebrating her 36th birthday, Princess Diana went to St. Tropez, France, where she vacationed with Prince William and Prince Harry. They stayed at Mohamed Al-Fayed's home and spent time on his yacht.

Article continues below advertisement

August 9, 1997

Source: MEGA

In August 1997, Princess Diana undertook a three-day visit to Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Article continues below advertisement

August 10, 1997

Source: MEGA

Princess Diana marked her final official engagement in Bosnia, where she met landmine victims Malic Bredoric and Zarco Beric.

Article continues below advertisement

August 31, 1997

Source: MEGA