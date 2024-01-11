Kristen Stewart Admits She 'Hated' Making 'Charlie's Angels,' Actress Thought It 'Was a Good Idea at the Time'
Kristen Stewart isn't the biggest fan of her version of Charlie's Angels.
In a new interview with Variety, the 33-year-old played a game called "Know Their Lines," where she was quizzed on old scripts from some of her most famous films.
When it came to Charlie's Angels, Stewart guess correctly, however, she couldn't contain her now-sour feelings about the 2019 film.
"Did you know that it takes men an additional seven seconds to perceive a woman as a threat compared to a man?" was the line in question, which the Spencer star admitted "was a mouthful at the time."
"I remember saying that. That was from a little film called Charlie’s Angels. We wanted a strong opener, you know? We wanted to really like broadcast what the movie was about. It was a good idea at the time. I hated making that movie," she confessed.
"I don’t know what else to say to you. Honestly, the three…you can’t touch [that]. Cameron, Lucy and Drew…I love that movie. I love that movie! If that says anything," Stewart continued referencing the three leading actresses of the 2000 rendition of the classic movie — Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore and Lucy Liu — who reprised their roles during the 2003 sequel Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle.
Both of the early 2000s movies earned more than $250 million at worldwide box office — though Stewart's version unfortunately flopped, earning just $73 million.
Elsewhere in the line-guessing game was a snippet pulled from one of Stewart's most famous projects: Twilight.
"How long have you been 17?" was the line provided, and it didn't take long for the brunette beauty to correctly guess it was from the very first movie of the film series.
"I still feel 17... sometimes... or at least in contexts such as these," the Snow White and the Huntsman actress quipped, noting she was actually that age when she first started filming and didn't wrap up the final production until five years later.
"To stick with something that long, it's not a very actor-y thing to do," Stewart explained during the video segment. "We all have this embedded flitty nature [of], 'I wanna try all the shoes,' and they were the same shoes for so long."
She continued: "It was a trippy experience to create something that was entirely your own but then in the service of something that people love so much."
Unfortunately, Stewart admitted she can't stand to "hear the name Bella" after portraying the main character of the fan-favorite movies for half a decade.
During the interview with Variety, Stewart elaborated on her experience working on Twilight, as she candidly labeled it "such a gay movie."
"I mean, Jesus Christ, Taylor [Lautner] and Rob[ert Pattinson] and me, and it’s so hidden and not OK. I mean, a Mormon woman wrote this book. It’s all about oppression, about wanting what’s going to destroy you. That’s a very Gothic, gay inclination that I love," she detailed.
"I can only see it now. I don’t think it necessarily started off that way, but I also think that the fact that I was there at all, it was percolating," the Underwater star concluded.