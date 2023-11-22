Robert Pattinson Gladly Welcomed Ex Kristen Stewart After She 'Crashed' His Birthday Party, 'Twilight' Director Reveals

The director of the romantic fantasy film, Catherine Hardwicke, recently revealed Stewart made a surprise appearance at Pattinson's 37th birthday party back in May.

"Strangely enough, I went to Rob's birthday party recently. I kinda crashed with my friend Toni Collette, who had just done a movie with him," Hardwicke recalled in reference to the upcoming movie Mickey 17 during a guest appearance on the Monday, November 20, episode of the "Happy Sad Confused" podcast.