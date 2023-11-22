Robert Pattinson Gladly Welcomed Ex Kristen Stewart After She 'Crashed' His Birthday Party, 'Twilight' Director Reveals
No bad blood!
Twilight costars Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson are totally cool after their scandalous split in 2013.
The director of the romantic fantasy film, Catherine Hardwicke, recently revealed Stewart made a surprise appearance at Pattinson's 37th birthday party back in May.
"Strangely enough, I went to Rob's birthday party recently. I kinda crashed with my friend Toni Collette, who had just done a movie with him," Hardwicke recalled in reference to the upcoming movie Mickey 17 during a guest appearance on the Monday, November 20, episode of the "Happy Sad Confused" podcast.
"We had a fun thing, and then Kristen crashed it too. That was just a few months ago, and it was just like, 'Oh my god!' We all hugged each other — like, this is so crazy and cool," Hardwicke continued of the unexpected Twilight reunion more than a decade after the final film hit theaters in November 2012.
Hardwicke noted Steward politely "rang the bell at the gate" to ensure Pattinson didn't have a problem with her being at his birthday party.
Calling The Batman actor a "lovely person," the screenwriter said that "of course" Pattinson welcomed the Spencer actress inside with open arms.
"When Kristen walked into Rob’s birthday, she’s like, ‘Catherine? Rob’s birthday? What’s going on?'" Hardwicke explained of the funny situation. "I go, 'I kinda crashed it with Toni.' And she goes, 'Well, I crashed it too.'"
While the exes are on good terms now, things weren't always so happy-go-lucky between the two.
Like their characters Bella Swan and Edward Cullen, Pattinson and Stewart fell in love and started dating one year after the first film was released in 2008.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Things turned a bit toxic between the pair after Stewart was caught kissing her married Snow White and the Huntsman director, Rupert Sanders, in July 2012.
"She wasn’t having an affair with Rupert. It was just a fleeting moment that shouldn’t have happened. She never meant to hurt anyone. She’s a good person who just made a bad choice," a source spilled to People at the time.
The incident appeared to cause the lovebirds to split that same month before briefly rekindling their relationship by November of that year.
However, the fan-favorite couple officially broke up in May 2013.
Both Stewart and Pattinson have since moved on and are starting separate, sweet love stories of their own.
The Charlie's Angels actress — who publicly came out as bisexual during a Saturday Night Live monologue in 2017 — is currently engaged to actress Dylan Meyer, while Pattinson is expecting his first child with longtime girlfriend Suki Waterhouse.