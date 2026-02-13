Kristi Noem and Adviser Corey Lewandowski Use a Private Cabin in DHS Jet to Carry Out Rumored Extramarital Affair: Sources

Article continues below advertisement

A new report alleged Kristi Noem and adviser Corey Lewandowski have taken their rumored affair to the friendly skies. In a Wall Street Journal exposé, it was claimed the two have been using a leased luxury 737 MAX jet, with a private cabin in back, when they travel around the country together.

It was said that the Department of Homeland Security is likely to purchase the plane for $70 million. In documents, the aircraft was listed as being used for "high-profile deportations," though staffers allegedly jokingly call the plane Noem's "big, beautiful jet." Noem, 54, and Lewandowski, 52, are both married to other people, but their rumored relationship was called the "worst-kept secret in D.C." in a 2025 story by New York Magazine. Spilled one White House staffer, "Everybody knows they’re together. Can I prove it? No. But they’re together." While the politicians have denied the accusations, a spokesperson for the DHS said they don't "waste time with salacious, baseless gossip."

When Did Their Alleged Affair Start?

Rumors about the pair's alleged affair first popped up in 2019, as an onlooker told an outlet she saw Noem sitting on Lewandowski’s lap while in Florida. "It was very romantic," the spy claimed. "They acted like a couple, not like a political consultant and a client. It was very clear."

Another source said that in the early years of their alleged romance, Lewandowski would often introduce Noem to financiers who would be able to fund her political aspirations. One of them felt the romance was so obvious that he asked his colleagues about it. In addition, another outlet claimed Noem and Lewandowski were caught kissing at a bar during the 2021 Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Fla.

DHS Calls Allegations 'Libelous' Gossip

