or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > Kristi Noem Latest News, Updates & Gossip
OK LogoPolitics

Kristi Noem's Rumored Lover Corey Lewandowski Wielded Major Influence Inside the Department of Homeland Security Before Her Firing: Report

image split of Kristi Noem and Corey Lewandowski
Source: MEGA

Kristi Noem's rumored lover Corey Lewandowski reportedly wielded major influence inside the Department of Homeland Security before her firing.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

March 8 2026, Published 3:46 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Corey Lewandowski reportedly had major power and influence while working at the Department of Homeland Security with rumored lover Kristi Noem.

Noem, 54, served as the Secretary of Homeland Security from March 2025 until earlier this month when she was fired by Donald Trump.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
image of Kristi Noem
Source: MEGA

Kristi Noem served as the Secretary of Homeland Security until March 2026.

Lewandowski, 52, also left the DHS when Noem departed, as he served under her as the Chief of Staff in an unpaid special government employee position.

According to insiders, the political operative worked closely with Noem.

A source told the National Review that the White House contacted him in March 2025 to ask whether employees were aware of claims that Lewandowski used his influence to steer government contracts.

Article continues below advertisement

Staffers Called Corey Lewandowski 'Chief'

image of Corey Lewandowski
Source: MEGA

Corey Lewandowski also departed from DHS this year.

However, Noem denied Lewandowski had any control over approving paperwork during her Senate Judiciary Committee meeting earlier this month.

Despite this, a DHS rep refuted this claim, saying in a statement to ProPublica: "Mr. Lewandowski does NOT play a role in approving contracts. Mr. Lewandowski does not receive a salary or any federal government benefits. He volunteers his time to serve the American people."

"All written communication and all of the little minions in the front office, all the 23-year-olds who have pledged undying loyalty to Corey, would call him 'Chief,'" one senior administration official told The National Review.

MORE ON:
Kristi Noem Latest News, Updates & Gossip

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

image split of Kristi Noem and Corey Lewandowski
Source: MEGA

Rumors of an affair between the two politicians have swirled for years.

Because the lobbyist is labeled as a special government employee, he is not allowed to work over 130 days per year. Even though he had this restriction, he was frequently seen entering the DHS building with normal employees and wouldn't formally sign in at the front desk.

Some government aides alleged that he asked them to make calls for him and so he could yell out instructions in the background so his meetings wouldn't officially be logged.

Another source claimed Lewandowski never really absent from Noem's meetings, with her even also referring to him as "chief."

Kristi Noem and Corey Lewandowski Are Both Married to Different People

image of Kristi Noem
Source: MEGA

Kristi Noem has denied that Corey Lewandowski ever approved government contracts.

"I don't think she ever took meetings without him standing in there," one insider said. "I was supposed to have a one-on-one meeting with her, and he was in there. He took meetings without her, but she never took meetings without him."

Noem has been married to husband Bryon since 1992, and they share three kids together. As for Lewandowski, he tied the knot with wife Allison in 2005, and they are parents to four kids.

Rumors of an affair between Noem and Lewandowski have swirled since at least 2019, with the former South Dakota governor and the political commentator being spotted looking cozy at several public events in recent years.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.