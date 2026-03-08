Kristi Noem's Rumored Lover Corey Lewandowski Wielded Major Influence Inside the Department of Homeland Security Before Her Firing: Report
March 8 2026, Published 3:46 p.m. ET
Corey Lewandowski reportedly had major power and influence while working at the Department of Homeland Security with rumored lover Kristi Noem.
Noem, 54, served as the Secretary of Homeland Security from March 2025 until earlier this month when she was fired by Donald Trump.
Lewandowski, 52, also left the DHS when Noem departed, as he served under her as the Chief of Staff in an unpaid special government employee position.
According to insiders, the political operative worked closely with Noem.
A source told the National Review that the White House contacted him in March 2025 to ask whether employees were aware of claims that Lewandowski used his influence to steer government contracts.
Staffers Called Corey Lewandowski 'Chief'
However, Noem denied Lewandowski had any control over approving paperwork during her Senate Judiciary Committee meeting earlier this month.
Despite this, a DHS rep refuted this claim, saying in a statement to ProPublica: "Mr. Lewandowski does NOT play a role in approving contracts. Mr. Lewandowski does not receive a salary or any federal government benefits. He volunteers his time to serve the American people."
"All written communication and all of the little minions in the front office, all the 23-year-olds who have pledged undying loyalty to Corey, would call him 'Chief,'" one senior administration official told The National Review.
Because the lobbyist is labeled as a special government employee, he is not allowed to work over 130 days per year. Even though he had this restriction, he was frequently seen entering the DHS building with normal employees and wouldn't formally sign in at the front desk.
Some government aides alleged that he asked them to make calls for him and so he could yell out instructions in the background so his meetings wouldn't officially be logged.
Another source claimed Lewandowski never really absent from Noem's meetings, with her even also referring to him as "chief."
Kristi Noem and Corey Lewandowski Are Both Married to Different People
"I don't think she ever took meetings without him standing in there," one insider said. "I was supposed to have a one-on-one meeting with her, and he was in there. He took meetings without her, but she never took meetings without him."
Noem has been married to husband Bryon since 1992, and they share three kids together. As for Lewandowski, he tied the knot with wife Allison in 2005, and they are parents to four kids.
Rumors of an affair between Noem and Lewandowski have swirled since at least 2019, with the former South Dakota governor and the political commentator being spotted looking cozy at several public events in recent years.