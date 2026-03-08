Kristi Noem's Rumored Lover Corey Lewandowski Wielded Major Influence Inside the Department of Homeland Security Before Her Firing: Report

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Kristi Noem served as the Secretary of Homeland Security until March 2026.

Lewandowski, 52, also left the DHS when Noem departed, as he served under her as the Chief of Staff in an unpaid special government employee position. According to insiders, the political operative worked closely with Noem. A source told the National Review that the White House contacted him in March 2025 to ask whether employees were aware of claims that Lewandowski used his influence to steer government contracts.

Article continues below advertisement

Staffers Called Corey Lewandowski 'Chief'

Source: MEGA Corey Lewandowski also departed from DHS this year.

However, Noem denied Lewandowski had any control over approving paperwork during her Senate Judiciary Committee meeting earlier this month. Despite this, a DHS rep refuted this claim, saying in a statement to ProPublica: "Mr. Lewandowski does NOT play a role in approving contracts. Mr. Lewandowski does not receive a salary or any federal government benefits. He volunteers his time to serve the American people." "All written communication and all of the little minions in the front office, all the 23-year-olds who have pledged undying loyalty to Corey, would call him 'Chief,'" one senior administration official told The National Review.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Rumors of an affair between the two politicians have swirled for years.

Because the lobbyist is labeled as a special government employee, he is not allowed to work over 130 days per year. Even though he had this restriction, he was frequently seen entering the DHS building with normal employees and wouldn't formally sign in at the front desk. Some government aides alleged that he asked them to make calls for him and so he could yell out instructions in the background so his meetings wouldn't officially be logged. Another source claimed Lewandowski never really absent from Noem's meetings, with her even also referring to him as "chief."

Kristi Noem and Corey Lewandowski Are Both Married to Different People

Source: MEGA Kristi Noem has denied that Corey Lewandowski ever approved government contracts.