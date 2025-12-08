Donald Trump Considering Firing Ally Kristi Noem Over Her Alleged Affair: Report
Dec. 8 2025, Published 12:38 p.m. ET
Kristi Noem's job may be up in the air.
President Donald Trump is allegedly considering firing his homeland security secretary over the employment of her alleged paramour, Corey Lewandowski, as her chief advisor.
According to a report from Saturday, December 6, three unnamed former DHS officials revealed that White House advisors are "frustrated" by the situation and think Noem, 54, should be let go.
Kristi Noem Could Be Fired for Affair With Chief Advisor
"Things are f-----," one former official said of the pair's secret romance. "It’s horrible, they’re going to destroy this place. I’m just hoping the new secretary gets here in time."
The officials noted Trump, 79, may bid Noem farewell in the new year, as the married secretary's rumored affair with her chief advisor has been called D.C.'s "worst-kept secret."
Lewandowski, 52, who served as Trump's campaign manager during the 2016 presidential campaign, is also married.
Kristi Noem's Lover Shut Down the Rumor
The rumor that Noem may be shown the door soon has been circulating for weeks and was even noted in a CNN report released on November 21 about a "potential cabinet shakeup" in 2026.
Noem — who's received the moniker "ICE Barbie," as she's in charge of executing Trump's mass deportation plan — has claimed the rumors of her possible firing are incorrect.
Meanwhile, Lewandowski told The Bulwark reporter Adrian Carrasquillo, "None of that is true" in a text on on Thursday, December 4.
- 'Full Mental Decline': Donald Trump Forgets Kristi Noem's Name in Front of Cabinet Members
- Donald Trump's 'Widescale Purge' Incoming: President to Nix More White House Staff Following Mike Waltz’s Shocking Dismissal
- Donald Trump Accused of Using Democratic Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer as a Bipartisan 'Political Prop' During Shocking Meeting
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Moreover, an outlet reported that White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson wrote on X on Sunday, December 7: "Anonymous former staffers pretend to know what POTUS is thinking and the Bulwark treats them as credible?"
"This ‘report’ — and the Bulwark — is total FAKE NEWS! Secretary Noem is doing a great job implementing the President’s agenda and Making America Safe Again," she wrote in the since-deleted post.
Noem has become a controversial figure not only for her position within the Trump administration but for other questionable behaviors.
For instance, she recounted shooting and killing her dog after he attacked a neighbor's chicken in her 2024 memoir, No Going Back: The Truth on What’s Wrong With Politics and How We Move America Forward.
OK! also reported in July that she allegedly accepted $80,000 from a dark money group linked to her political fundraising during her time as the Governor of South Dakota.
In addition, she was mocked last week after suggesting the president has the ability to prevent hurricanes.