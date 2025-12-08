Politics Donald Trump Considering Firing Ally Kristi Noem Over Her Alleged Affair: Report Source: mega Insiders are saying the president may give his Homeland Security Secretary the boot due to an alleged affair. Allie Fasanella Dec. 8 2025, Published 12:38 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Kristi Noem's job may be up in the air. President Donald Trump is allegedly considering firing his homeland security secretary over the employment of her alleged paramour, Corey Lewandowski, as her chief advisor. According to a report from Saturday, December 6, three unnamed former DHS officials revealed that White House advisors are "frustrated" by the situation and think Noem, 54, should be let go.

Kristi Noem Could Be Fired for Affair With Chief Advisor

Source: mega Kristi Noem is allegedly having an affair with Corey Lewandowski.

"Things are f-----," one former official said of the pair's secret romance. "It’s horrible, they’re going to destroy this place. I’m just hoping the new secretary gets here in time." The officials noted Trump, 79, may bid Noem farewell in the new year, as the married secretary's rumored affair with her chief advisor has been called D.C.'s "worst-kept secret." Lewandowski, 52, who served as Trump's campaign manager during the 2016 presidential campaign, is also married.

Kristi Noem's Lover Shut Down the Rumor

Source: mega Corey Lewandowski insisted the rumors are not true.

The rumor that Noem may be shown the door soon has been circulating for weeks and was even noted in a CNN report released on November 21 about a "potential cabinet shakeup" in 2026. Noem — who's received the moniker "ICE Barbie," as she's in charge of executing Trump's mass deportation plan — has claimed the rumors of her possible firing are incorrect. Meanwhile, Lewandowski told The Bulwark reporter Adrian Carrasquillo, "None of that is true" in a text on on Thursday, December 4.

Source: mega White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson allegedly defended Kristi Noem.

Moreover, an outlet reported that White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson wrote on X on Sunday, December 7: "Anonymous former staffers pretend to know what POTUS is thinking and the Bulwark treats them as credible?" "This ‘report’ — and the Bulwark — is total FAKE NEWS! Secretary Noem is doing a great job implementing the President’s agenda and Making America Safe Again," she wrote in the since-deleted post.

