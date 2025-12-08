or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > Donald Trump
OK LogoPolitics

Donald Trump Considering Firing Ally Kristi Noem Over Her Alleged Affair: Report

split photo of kristi noem and donald trump
Source: mega

Insiders are saying the president may give his Homeland Security Secretary the boot due to an alleged affair.

Dec. 8 2025, Published 12:38 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Kristi Noem's job may be up in the air.

President Donald Trump is allegedly considering firing his homeland security secretary over the employment of her alleged paramour, Corey Lewandowski, as her chief advisor.

According to a report from Saturday, December 6, three unnamed former DHS officials revealed that White House advisors are "frustrated" by the situation and think Noem, 54, should be let go.

Article continues below advertisement

Kristi Noem Could Be Fired for Affair With Chief Advisor

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
image of Kristi Noem is allegedly having an affair with Corey Lewandowski.
Source: mega

Kristi Noem is allegedly having an affair with Corey Lewandowski.

"Things are f-----," one former official said of the pair's secret romance. "It’s horrible, they’re going to destroy this place. I’m just hoping the new secretary gets here in time."

The officials noted Trump, 79, may bid Noem farewell in the new year, as the married secretary's rumored affair with her chief advisor has been called D.C.'s "worst-kept secret."

Lewandowski, 52, who served as Trump's campaign manager during the 2016 presidential campaign, is also married.

Article continues below advertisement

Kristi Noem's Lover Shut Down the Rumor

image of Corey Lewandowski insisted the rumors are not true.
Source: mega

Corey Lewandowski insisted the rumors are not true.

The rumor that Noem may be shown the door soon has been circulating for weeks and was even noted in a CNN report released on November 21 about a "potential cabinet shakeup" in 2026.

Noem — who's received the moniker "ICE Barbie," as she's in charge of executing Trump's mass deportation plan — has claimed the rumors of her possible firing are incorrect.

Meanwhile, Lewandowski told The Bulwark reporter Adrian Carrasquillo, "None of that is true" in a text on on Thursday, December 4.

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

image of White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson allegedly defended Kristi Noem.
Source: mega

White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson allegedly defended Kristi Noem.

Moreover, an outlet reported that White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson wrote on X on Sunday, December 7: "Anonymous former staffers pretend to know what POTUS is thinking and the Bulwark treats them as credible?"

"This ‘report’ — and the Bulwark — is total FAKE NEWS! Secretary Noem is doing a great job implementing the President’s agenda and Making America Safe Again," she wrote in the since-deleted post.

image of In Kristi Noem's memoir, she revealed she shot and killed her dog after he attacked a neighbor's chicken.
Source: mega

In Kristi Noem's memoir, she revealed she shot and killed her dog after he attacked a neighbor's chicken.

Noem has become a controversial figure not only for her position within the Trump administration but for other questionable behaviors.

For instance, she recounted shooting and killing her dog after he attacked a neighbor's chicken in her 2024 memoir, No Going Back: The Truth on What’s Wrong With Politics and How We Move America Forward.

OK! also reported in July that she allegedly accepted $80,000 from a dark money group linked to her political fundraising during her time as the Governor of South Dakota.

In addition, she was mocked last week after suggesting the president has the ability to prevent hurricanes.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.