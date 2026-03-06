or
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Donald Trump
NEWS

Kristi Noem's Alleged Lover Corey Lewandowski Cornered on Why Donald Trump Axed Her Job 

split of Kristi Noem, Corey Lewandowski.
Source: MEGA

Corey Lewandowski was grilled on why President Donald Trump axed his alleged girlfriend from her role as DHS Secretary.

March 6 2026, Published 9:46 a.m. ET

In a brief phone interview with the New York Post, Department of Homeland Security Chief of Staff Corey Lewandowski declined to weigh in on alleged lover Kristi Noem’s firing as DHS Secretary.

"You’re asking me to speculate on things I have no insight into," he said on Thursday, March 5, adding he would never "assume to get in the mind of President [Donald] Trump."

“I think he has his reasons for everything he does, and we have seen enormous success from his leadership at the White House,” he told the tabloid.

image of Kristi Noem and Corey Lewandowski are allegedly having an affair.
Source: MEGA

Kristi Noem and Corey Lewandowski are allegedly having an affair.

While Lewandowski gave little information, sources close to the White House said several factors led to her ouster.

At a March 4 House Judiciary Committee hearing, Noem refused to deny having "sexual relations" with Lewandowski, calling the question "tabloid garbage." This reply reportedly infuriated the president.

Trump was also reportedly "boiling" after Noem told senators that he had personally approved a $220 million DHS advertising campaign that prominently featured her. He later told Reuters that he "never knew anything about it."

image of Donald Trump announced Kristi Noem's firing on Truth Social.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump announced Kristi Noem's firing on Truth Social.

The Wall Street Journal described a "reign of terror" at DHS under Noem and Lewandowski, including the firing of a Coast Guard pilot for allegedly leaving Noem's blanket on a plane.

Officials cited mismanagement of the border wall fund and systematic obstruction by the DHS inspector general as factors.

Following Noem's dismissal, Trump announced on Truth Social that Sen. Markwayne Mullin, a former plumber and MMA fighter from Oklahoma, would replace her. Lewandowski is expected to depart DHS, along with Noem, by the end of March.

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

image of Kristi Noem called the affair rumors 'garbage.'
Source: MEGA

Kristi Noem called the affair rumors 'garbage.'

Lewandowski has publicly denied rumors of an affair with Noem, previously dismissing such speculation as "bulls---" While both have historically called these allegations "disgusting lies,” recent events have kept the rumors at the center of political headlines.

Sources close to the White House said Noem's failure to deny the affair during the hearing was the "final straw" for the POTUS, leading to her firing on March 5.

image of Donald Trump reassigned Kristi Noem to a different role.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump reassigned Kristi Noem to a different role.

Reports before the March committee hearing alleged that the pair were "spending nights regularly" together and that Lewandowski had been seen frequently at Noem's government-provided housing.

Both Lewandowski and Noem remain married to their respective spouses.

While Trump reassigned Noem to a diplomatic role as Special Envoy for the Shield of the Americas, Lewandowski's future in the administration is uncertain.

