Kristi Noem and Corey Lewandowski Romance Rumors Pose National Security Threat, Ex-Prosecutor Claims

A former federal prosecutor warned that rumors regarding an alleged affair between Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and top advisor Corey Lewandowski pose a legitimate national security threat. The concerns center on how these rumors and Lewandowski’s unofficial influence within the Department of Homeland Security may impact agency operations and security protocols. Lewandowski has been described by insiders as the brains behind DHS’s widely unpopular policies, though Noem repeatedly said everything she does is directed by President Donald Trump and hardline Homeland Security advisor Stephen Miler.

Source: MEGA Kristi Noem has faced backlash as DHS secretary.

Former national security officials have noted that "unresolved" personal conduct in an illicit extramarital affair — especially if it involves potential blackmail or lack of transparency — can disqualify individuals from maintaining the high-level security clearances required for DHS leadership. Lewandowski reportedly acts as Noem’s "gatekeeper" and "de facto chief of staff," despite only being a "special government employee" with no official permanent role. This "gray-area" position allows him to influence sensitive policy and funding decisions without the typical Senate confirmation or public oversight.

Rumored Affair Is More Than Salacious Gossip, Ex-Prosector Says

I don’t know whether reports of an affair between Noem and Lewandowski are true, but they are more than “salacious” “gossip.” If true, they could be used as leverage over the official charged with protecting our homeland security. Clearances get denied for such things.… pic.twitter.com/cK3ddjk6u0 — Barb McQuade (@BarbMcQuade) February 17, 2026 Source: @BarbMcQuade/X

On Tuesday, February 18, law professor and former federal prosecutor Barb McQuade laid out national security concerns over the rumors. “I don’t know whether reports of an affair between Noem and Lewandowski are true, but they are more than 'salacious' 'gossip.' If true, they could be used as leverage over the official charged with protecting our homeland security. Clearances get denied for such things," she warned on X.

Lewandowski Rubs Feds the Wrong Way

Source: MEGA Corey Lewandowski unsuccessfully tried to obtain a government badge and gun.

Reports indicate Lewandowski has repeatedly attempted to obtain an official government badge and firearm, leading to friction with federal officials who denied these requests because he’s not a qualified law enforcement officer. Critics allege the duo has also mismanaged agency funds, including a controversial order for 10 Spirit Airlines jets that lacked engines and was deemed impractical by DHS officials.

Kristi Noem Says It's Baseless Gossip

Source: MEGA DHS Secretary Kristi Noem has consistently denied the allegations.