or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Kristi Noem Latest News, Updates & Gossip
OK LogoNEWS

Kristi Noem and Corey Lewandowski Romance Rumors Pose National Security Threat, Ex-Prosecutor Claims

Photo of Corey Lewandowski and Kristi Noem
Source: MEGA

Salacious reports of an affair between Corey Lewandowski and Kristi Noem raise security concerns.

Feb. 18 2026, Published 10:56 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

A former federal prosecutor warned that rumors regarding an alleged affair between Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and top advisor Corey Lewandowski pose a legitimate national security threat.

The concerns center on how these rumors and Lewandowski’s unofficial influence within the Department of Homeland Security may impact agency operations and security protocols.

Lewandowski has been described by insiders as the brains behind DHS’s widely unpopular policies, though Noem repeatedly said everything she does is directed by President Donald Trump and hardline Homeland Security advisor Stephen Miler.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of Kristi Noem has faced backlash as DHS secretary.
Source: MEGA

Kristi Noem has faced backlash as DHS secretary.

Former national security officials have noted that "unresolved" personal conduct in an illicit extramarital affair — especially if it involves potential blackmail or lack of transparency — can disqualify individuals from maintaining the high-level security clearances required for DHS leadership.

Lewandowski reportedly acts as Noem’s "gatekeeper" and "de facto chief of staff," despite only being a "special government employee" with no official permanent role. This "gray-area" position allows him to influence sensitive policy and funding decisions without the typical Senate confirmation or public oversight.

Article continues below advertisement

Rumored Affair Is More Than Salacious Gossip, Ex-Prosector Says

Source: @BarbMcQuade/X

On Tuesday, February 18, law professor and former federal prosecutor Barb McQuade laid out national security concerns over the rumors.

“I don’t know whether reports of an affair between Noem and Lewandowski are true, but they are more than 'salacious' 'gossip.' If true, they could be used as leverage over the official charged with protecting our homeland security. Clearances get denied for such things," she warned on X.

MORE ON:
Kristi Noem Latest News, Updates & Gossip

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Lewandowski Rubs Feds the Wrong Way

Image of Corey Lewandowski
Source: MEGA

Corey Lewandowski unsuccessfully tried to obtain a government badge and gun.

Reports indicate Lewandowski has repeatedly attempted to obtain an official government badge and firearm, leading to friction with federal officials who denied these requests because he’s not a qualified law enforcement officer.

Critics allege the duo has also mismanaged agency funds, including a controversial order for 10 Spirit Airlines jets that lacked engines and was deemed impractical by DHS officials.

Kristi Noem Says It's Baseless Gossip

Image of Kristi Noem
Source: MEGA

DHS Secretary Kristi Noem has consistently denied the allegations.

The relationship has been described by insiders as Washington D.C.'s "worst-kept secret," creating a culture of frustration among Trump’s top advisors and career DHS staff.

Both Noem and Lewandowski have consistently denied any romantic involvement, with a DHS spokesperson dismissing the claims as "baseless gossip."

However, the persistence of these allegations has reportedly made the White House "uncomfortable" and may be a factor in potential leadership changes at DHS.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.