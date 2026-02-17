Politics Kristi Noem's Alleged Boyfriend Corey Lewandowski Attempted to Fire Pilot Mid-Flight in Absurd Incident: Report Source: mega The Trump administration senior advisor allegedly threatened to fire the Coast Guard pilot over a missing blanket. Allie Fasanella Feb. 17 2026, Published 3:51 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Corey Lewandowski, the rumored lover of Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, allegedly threatened to fire his own pilot mid-flight. According to an NBC News report, the Trump administration senior advisor began reaming out Coast Guard staff on board the flight after Noem informed him she left some of her personal belongings, including a blanket, on another plane that had broken down. The pilot then "came out of the cockpit to see what was happening," and Lewandowski demanded the plane turn around to fetch Noem's items. Per the report, the pilot refused, leading Lewandowski to declare he was "relieved of his duty."

Kristi Noem and Corey Lewandowski Allegedly Frequently Travel Together

Source: mega Corey Lewandowski told the pilot if they didn't collect Kristi Noem's forgotten items, he would be 'relieved of his duty.'

At that point, "The pilot explained that if he was fired, he would need to land the plane immediately while another pilot was found to continue the mission to Washington." Upon hearing this, Lewandowski reportedly "relented and calmer heads prevailed by the end of the trip." The incident was included in an explosive article published by The Wall Street Journal last week detailing Noem and Lewandowski’s "close relationship." The pair allegedly frequently travel together via a luxury government jet that boasts a "private cabin" intended for high-profile deportations.

Donald Trump Is Reportedly Aware of the Alleged Extramarital Relationship

Source: mega Donald Trump said he doesn't know anything about the alleged affair.

The WSJ reported that Noem, 54, and Lewandowski, 52, who are both married to other people, "do little to hide their relationship inside the department," despite repeatedly denying the allegations publicly. When probed about the purported romance on Monday, February 16, Donald Trump feigned ignorance, telling a journalist, "I mean, I haven’t heard that. I’ll find out about it, but I have not heard." However, the story claimed Trump, 79, and his advisors are supposedly "uncomfortable" with the entanglement, with the president said to have shut down Lewandowski's request to formally serve as Noem's chief of staff as a result.

When Did The Alleged Affair Start?

Source: mega The extramarital affair supposedly started around 2019.

Rumors about the pair's alleged affair first started in 2019, after Noem was spotted sitting on Lewandowski’s lap while in Florida. "It was very romantic," the anonymous onlooker noted at the time. "They acted like a couple, not like a political consultant and a client. It was very clear."

Source: mega Both Corey Lewandowski and Kristi Noem have been married to other people for decades.