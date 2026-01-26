'Incompetent' Kristi Noem Facing Growing Calls From Democrats to Resign or Be Impeached 'Immediately' After Deadly Minneapolis Shootings

Article continues below advertisement

Democrats are demanding Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem resign or be impeached following two fatal ICE shootings in one month. Per a report, 120 Democrats have signed an impeachment resolution against Noem in the wake of the killings in Minneapolis, Minn., as she continues to claim the ICE agents who applied deadly force acted in self-defense, despite evidence to the contrary.

Source: mega Kristi Noem has defended the fatal ICE shootings, claiming agents were acting in self-defense.

In response to the death of ICU nurse Alex Pretti, 37, on Saturday, January 24, she declared he "attacked" the officers and was "brandishing" the firearm he had a permit to carry — though video footage only showed him holding a camera. In the same vein, when Renee Good was gunned down by a Border Patrol agent on January 7, she stated the 37-year-old mom was committing "domestic terrorism" before the shooting. While Noem alleged Good was trying to run over the agent with her car, others who viewed the footage said her tires were pointed away from the officer and don't believe he was in real danger.

'Trump and Noem Have Blood on Their Hands'

Source: mega Rep. Bennie Thompson of Mississippi blamed Kristi Noem and Donald Trump for perpetuating 'chaos and violence.'

Taking to X on Sunday, January 25, the Democratic Party wrote in call caps, "IMPEACH KRISTI NOEM." In a Monday, January 26, statement, Rep. Bennie Thompson of Mississippi demanded, "The House must immediately take steps to impeach Kristi Noem." "It is also more of the purposeful chaos and violence that [Donald] Trump and Kristi Noem welcome and are responsible for," he said, adding that "Trump and Noem have "blood on their hands."

'DHS Is Telling Us Not to Trust Our Own Eyes'

Source: mega Alex Pretti was shot and killed by ICE agents on Saturday, January 24.

Meanwhile, Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz of Florida called for Noem to resign in an X post on Sunday, writing, "DHS is telling us not to trust our own eyes." "They can’t be trusted to investigate these killings," she said. Sen. Michael Bennet of Colorado echoed her sentiment, declaring in his own post on X, "Kristi Noem must resign and the dehumanizing policies must end immediately."

'Deeply Shameful'

Source: mega Border Patrol officers fatally shot Renee Good on January 7.

Sen. Jacky Rosen also wrote on X that Noem "has been an abject failure leading the Department of Homeland Security for the last year — and the abuses of power we’re seeing from ICE are the latest proof that she has lost control over her own department and staff." "She’s either too incompetent to rein in the agency under her purview, or she endorses the blatant constitutional violations being committed," she declared Rosen added, "Kristi Noem and her department’s latest attempt to mislead the American public regarding the brutal and unjustified killing of Alex Pretti is deeply shameful, and she must be impeached and removed from office immediately."

Source: mega Democratic senators are threatening to vote against an appropriations bill that includes funding for DHS.