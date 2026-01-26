'Incompetent' Kristi Noem Facing Growing Calls From Democrats to Resign or Be Impeached 'Immediately' After Deadly Minneapolis Shootings
Jan. 26 2026, Updated 3:39 p.m. ET
Democrats are demanding Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem resign or be impeached following two fatal ICE shootings in one month.
Per a report, 120 Democrats have signed an impeachment resolution against Noem in the wake of the killings in Minneapolis, Minn., as she continues to claim the ICE agents who applied deadly force acted in self-defense, despite evidence to the contrary.
In response to the death of ICU nurse Alex Pretti, 37, on Saturday, January 24, she declared he "attacked" the officers and was "brandishing" the firearm he had a permit to carry — though video footage only showed him holding a camera.
In the same vein, when Renee Good was gunned down by a Border Patrol agent on January 7, she stated the 37-year-old mom was committing "domestic terrorism" before the shooting.
While Noem alleged Good was trying to run over the agent with her car, others who viewed the footage said her tires were pointed away from the officer and don't believe he was in real danger.
'Trump and Noem Have Blood on Their Hands'
Taking to X on Sunday, January 25, the Democratic Party wrote in call caps, "IMPEACH KRISTI NOEM."
In a Monday, January 26, statement, Rep. Bennie Thompson of Mississippi demanded, "The House must immediately take steps to impeach Kristi Noem."
"It is also more of the purposeful chaos and violence that [Donald] Trump and Kristi Noem welcome and are responsible for," he said, adding that "Trump and Noem have "blood on their hands."
'DHS Is Telling Us Not to Trust Our Own Eyes'
- Donald Trump Considering Firing Ally Kristi Noem Over Her Alleged Affair: Report
- Trump Administration Considers Shake-Up as Kristi Noem's Romance Scandal Leaves Political Fallout
- Marjorie Taylor Greene Announces Articles of Impeachment Against President Joe Biden for Allegedly 'Endangering the Security of the United States'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Meanwhile, Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz of Florida called for Noem to resign in an X post on Sunday, writing, "DHS is telling us not to trust our own eyes."
"They can’t be trusted to investigate these killings," she said.
Sen. Michael Bennet of Colorado echoed her sentiment, declaring in his own post on X, "Kristi Noem must resign and the dehumanizing policies must end immediately."
'Deeply Shameful'
Sen. Jacky Rosen also wrote on X that Noem "has been an abject failure leading the Department of Homeland Security for the last year — and the abuses of power we’re seeing from ICE are the latest proof that she has lost control over her own department and staff."
"She’s either too incompetent to rein in the agency under her purview, or she endorses the blatant constitutional violations being committed," she declared Rosen added, "Kristi Noem and her department’s latest attempt to mislead the American public regarding the brutal and unjustified killing of Alex Pretti is deeply shameful, and she must be impeached and removed from office immediately."
Moreover, several Democratic senators have also announced they would vote against an appropriations bill that included funding for DHS.
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York said in a Saturday statement that "Senate Democrats will not provide the votes to proceed to the appropriations bill if the DHS funding bill is included."
The government could face a partial shutdown if the bill does not pass the Senate by the end of the month.