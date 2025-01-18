Politics 'Hot' Kristi Noem Will Still Become U.S. Department of Homeland Security Head Despite Killing Her Dog, Fox News Host Claims Source: MEGA/@realgreggutfeld/Instagram Greg Gutfeld seemingly suggested Kristi Noem will be appointed to Donald Trump's cabinet due to her good looks.

Does Fox News host Greg Gutfeld have the hots for Kristi Noem? While speaking on Fox News’ The Five following the South Dakota governor’s Friday, January 17, confirmation hearing, the newscaster claimed the politician will have no problem being approved to join Donald Trump’s administration as the U.S. Department of Homeland Security head because of her good looks.

Source: MEGA In Kristi Noem's memoir, she revealed she shot and killed her dog Cricket after he attacked a neighbor's chicken.

Gutfeld compared Noem to the soon-to-be former DHS chief Alejandro Mayorkas, saying, “You’re going from a garden gnome to Kristi Noem.” “I mean, she’s so hot that shooting a dog isn’t a deal breaker,” the reporter added, referencing how Noem revealed she executed her puppy in her memoir, No Going Back: The Truth on What’s Wrong with Politics and How We Move America Forward.

“And I’m telling you, you look at this crop of nominees and the party, there’s something there man. They’re all in great shape. You’ve got to look at people who preserve and maintain what’s important in their lives,” Gutfeld continued. “If they’re going to do that with their physical self, they’re going to do that in other areas. This is why a lot of liberals are just fat, out-of-shape losers because they don’t believe in structure or discipline,” he claimed.

Source: @realgreggutfeld/Instagram Greg Gutfeld asserted Donald Trump's cabinet appointees are all in 'great shape.'

As OK! previously reported, Noem was one of the frontrunners to be Trump’s 2024 running mate before the story of Cricket’s death began to circulate. In the book, Noem claimed she wanted to use Cricket’s “aggressive personality” for hunting, however, after the pup attacked her neighbor’s chickens she decided to shoot and kill the pet in a gravel pit.

"I hated that dog," she penned. After the news came out, Noem attempted to defend herself, noting she tried to discipline the canine with shock collars, though did not see changes in her behavior.

Source: MEGA Greg Gutfeld claimed 'a lot of liberals are just fat, out of shape losers,' unlike appointee Kristi Noem.

"I can understand why some people are upset about a 20-year-old story of Cricket, one of the working dogs at our ranch," Noem wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, after receiving tons of backlash. "What I learned from my years of public service ... is people are looking for leaders who are authentic, willing to learn from the past and don’t shy away from tough challenges," she said. "The fact is, South Dakota law states that dogs who attack and kill livestock can be put down. Given that Cricket had shown aggressive behavior toward people by biting them, I decided what I did.”

In addition to justifying her actions on social media, Trump shared a statement in support of Noem despite the dog’s murder. “I think [Noem’s] terrific. A couple of rough stories, there’s no question about it,” Trump declared during a podcast interview with Clay Travis and Buck Sexton. “And when explained — the dog story, people hear that and people from different parts of the country probably feel a bit differently, but that’s a tough story.”

Source: MEGA Kristi Noem was a frontrunner to be selected as Donald Trump’s 2024 running mate.