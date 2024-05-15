'We All Have Bad Weeks': Donald Trump Defends Kristi Noem Over Controversial Dog Killing Story

“I think [Noem’s] terrific. A couple of rough stories, there’s no question about it,” Trump said during a podcast interview released Tuesday with Clay Travis and Buck Sexton. “And when explained — the dog story, people hear that and people from different parts of the country probably feel a bit differently, but that’s a tough story.”

“She had a bad week. We all have bad weeks,” the Republican nominee added.

“Until this week, she was doing incredibly well. And she got hit hard, and sometimes you do books, and you have some guy writing a book and you maybe don’t read it as carefully, you know,” Trump concluded. “You have ghostwriters too. They help you, and they, in this case, didn’t help too much.”