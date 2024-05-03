'What Is Wrong With Her?': Donald Trump 'Disgusted' by Kristi Noem's Puppy Execution Story in Her Upcoming Memoir — Report
Former President Donald Trump is reportedly upset with South Dakota’s MAGA Governor Kristi Noem for killing her puppy and writing about it in her new book.
According to recent reports, the controversial memoir has seriously damaged Noem's reputation and her chances of being selected as Trump's vice presidential nominee.
Sources claim the ex-president has repeatedly brought up Noem's book, questioning her "political acumen."
The insider said Trump's inner circle wants Noem permanently eliminated from his 2024 vice presidential shortlist. They claim the New York businessman said he was "disgusted" and that her handling of the situation was "getting kind of ridiculous."
According to the report, Trump would frequently ask “Why would she do that?” and “What is wrong with her?”
In an excerpt from the tell-all tome, the South Dakota governor wrote about the 14-month-old dog she described as "untrainable" and openly admitted to disliking her.
Noem explained she initially got the dog, Cricket, to help hunt birds, but noted she had trouble training her. She allegedly attempted to correct her with discipline and the use of shock collars to no avail.
While on a hunt, the Republican governor claimed the 14-month-old dog ended up "chasing all those birds and having the time of her life," before confessing, "I hated that dog."
- 'We Are Part of It Now': Jimmy Kimmel Wants to Testify at Donald Trump's Hush Money Criminal Trial
- Donald Trump Asked Hope Hicks to Grab Newspapers and Hide Affair Stories From Wife Melania When News First Broke
- 'It Was Just a Crazy Face': Lawrence O'Donnell Claims Donald Trump Stared Him Down in Manhattan Courthouse
After an incident where Cricket attacked several chickens and allegedly turned on Noam when she tried to intervene, the politician decided that she needed to put her down.
Noem then described leading the dog down to a gravel pit and shooting her.
Animal rights groups claim that dogs come out of puppyhood anywhere between 1.5 to 2 years. Cricket was only 14 months old.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The politician later attempted to run damage control, but ended up doubling down on why the adolescent pup needed to die.
"I can understand why some people are upset about a 20 year old story of Cricket, one of the working dogs at our ranch," Noem wrote on X. "What I learned from my years of public service ... is people are looking for leaders who are authentic, willing to learn from the past, and don’t shy away from tough challenges."
"The fact is, South Dakota law states that dogs who attack and kill livestock can be put down," she added. "Given that Cricket had shown aggressive behavior toward people by biting them, I decided what I did. "
She also confessed to killing a goat and several horses.
Rolling Stone provided quotes and sources used in this article.