Trump Administration Considers Shake-Up as Kristi Noem's Romance Scandal Leaves Political Fallout

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump’s team is quietly considering changes within one of the administration’s most influential agencies. Romance rumors swirling around Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and her top adviser have evolved into a political crisis. While the White House publicly asserts that Noem’s position is secure, private discussions about potential replacements are already underway.

Article continues below advertisement

According to Politico, speculation regarding Noem’s rumored romantic involvement with Corey Lewandowski, a longtime Trump ally, has intensified. Dubbed the capital's “worst-kept secret,” both Noem and Lewandowski, who are married to other people, have flatly denied the allegations. Yet, the rumor mill has churned since Lewandowski joined Noem at the Department of Homeland Security, where he now serves as a senior adviser.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Kristi Noem is facing political pressure after rumors about her adviser.

Article continues below advertisement

When asked whether Trump considered firing her over the rumors, Noem has attempted to brush off the scandal with uneasy laughter. She maintains her focus on work and claimed she has “no indication” that her job is at risk. The roots of this controversy stretch back several years, with reports first surfacing in 2021. At that time, Noem firmly denied the gossip, accusing her political foes of launching “disgusting” personal attacks. The controversy has lingered, especially as Lewandowski returned to the Trump administration.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Donald Trump's team is reportedly discussing possible changes inside the administration.

Article continues below advertisement

Noem oversees the execution of some of Trump’s toughest immigration promises, and Lewandowski's influence within DHS raises significant concerns. Allies suggest he has engaged in personnel decisions and policy discussions. Critics within the department describe the situation as unhealthy and destabilizing, adding fresh pressure to an agency already facing intense scrutiny.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

While Trump loyalists have not publicly called for her ousting, some officials privately acknowledge that the scandal is a distraction, complicating her ability to lead a major national security agency at a critical juncture.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Some insiders believe Kristi Noem role could be replaced soon.

Article continues below advertisement

Sources familiar with the discussions indicate that Fox News contributor and former Utah congressman Jason Chaffetz are among the potential successors. Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin has also emerged as a candidate. Set to leave office in January, Youngkin is viewed by some Trump insiders as a polished executive capable of stepping into a Cabinet role without stirring immediate controversy. Trump has a history of enduring controversies involving his political allies, and Noem has remained one of his staunchest supporters on immigration issues. Yet, even within Trump’s inner circle, loyalty has its limits, and the ongoing scandal is morphing into a considerable burden.

Article continues below advertisement

Noem, previously seen as a rising star in Republican politics with aspirations for higher office in 2028, now faces mounting challenges. As long as romance rumors continue to overshadow her public image, her ability to portray herself as a disciplined leader adept at handling crises is increasingly jeopardized.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Kristi Noem continues to deny the romance allegations.