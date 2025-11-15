Matt Gaetz Denies Drugging and Paying for S-- With Underage Homeless Teen Who Was 'Saving for Braces'

Article continues below advertisement

New details about the then-17-year-old girl who accused former Florida congressman Matt Gaetz of statutory rape have been revealed in newly unsealed court documents, including that she used a “sugar dating website” in hopes of earning money to save for braces. The files are tied to a civil case that was subsequently stopped, initiated by former Republican Florida state representative Chris Dorworth after he was contacted by the teen’s attorneys in late 2022, The New York Times reported Thursday, November 13.

Matt Gaetz Has Been Accused With Sleeping With Homeless Teen

Source: MEGA Matt Gaetz was accused of sleeping with a 'then-homeless 17-year-old high schooler.'

The victim, who remains unnamed, is only referred to as the “then-homeless 17-year-old high schooler” in the legal documents. According to the newly unsealed files, the victim was a high school junior who worked at McDonald's, living part-time with a parent at a homeless shelter. The victim allegedly lied about her age, claiming she was 18 and registered for a profile on a “sugar dating” website in hopes of earning money to pay for braces.

Source: MEGA Matt Gaetz has been accused of sleeping with a 17-year-old girl at a 2017 party.

The new information follows a December 2024 investigation conducted by a bipartisan House Ethics Committee, which suggested there was “substantial evidence” that Gaetz had s-- with a 17-year-old girl at a 2017 party. The 37-page report stated there was evidence that the government official "violated House Rules and other standards of conduct prohibiting prostitution, statutory rape, illicit drug use, impermissible gifts, special favors or privileges and obstruction of Congress." In addition, Gaetz was accused of spending more than $90,000 on twelve women between 2017 and 2020.

Matt Gaetz Allegedly Referred to Drugs as 'Party Favors'

Source: MEGA Matt Gaetz allegedly had 's-- twice' with the underage victim.

"The committee also obtained testimony that alleges Gaetz had s-- twice with a 17-year-old girl. The victim told the committee she recalled receiving $400 in cash from Gates, which she understood to be payment for s--," CBS Mornings reported. "Gates is also accused of creating a fake email from his Capitol Hill office for the purpose of purchasing marijuana and referred to drugs as 'party favors,' 'rolls' and 'vitamins.'"

Matt Gaetz Denied Wrongdoing

Source: MEGA Matt Gaetz took to his X account to deny wrongdoing.