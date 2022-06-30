If you've got it, flaunt it! Kristin Cavallari took to Instagram on Thursday, June 30, to show off her gorgeous physique and discuss how she's been feeling great as of late.

"I’ve been sitting on this picture for a few days going back and forth on if I should post it or not. Ultimately I decided to bc I’ve come a long way from a few years ago and I’m really proud of the progress I’ve made. I don’t even recognize the girl in those other 2 photos..and no, I never had an eating disorder..that was purely stress. I work out really hard and am dedicated to a healthy lifestyle and I think just because I’m a mom doesn’t mean I can’t be proud of my body and be comfortable in my skin. So, here ya go," she captioned a photo of herself in a black bikini looking out at the ocean.