OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Kristin Cavallari
NEWS

Kristin Cavallari Is 'Really Sad' About Her 'Lack of' Intimacy Following Split From Mark Estes

Photo of Kristin Cavallari and Mark Estes
Source: @kristincavallari/Instagram

Kristin Cavallari is eager to get some action in the bedroom after her breakup from Mark Estes.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 19 2025, Published 11:27 a.m. ET

Kristin Cavallari isn't shy to admit she craves intimacy.

During the Tuesday, August 19, episode of her "Let’s Be Honest with Kristin Cavallari" podcast, the reality star, 38, admitted she's in a s-- drought.

Cavallari — who split from 24-year-old Mark Estes in September 2024 after seven months of dating — is the one who sparked the breakup, but she does miss getting close to her ex.

Image of Kristin Cavallari and Mark Estes are 14 years apart.
Source: @kristincavallari/Instagram

Kristin Cavallari and Mark Estes are 14 years apart.

When it comes to friendships, she's been able to "get a lot from" her friend Justin Anderson.

"Maybe that’s why I haven’t felt the need to settle or make a man work because I’m gained a lot from Justin that I would need from a man," she said, then added, "other than s--, obviously, which we won’t even go there ‘cause the lack of that is, that’s really sad."

Who Is Kristin Cavallari Currently Dating?

Image of Kristin Cavallari is currently single.
Source: @kristincavallari/Instagram

Kristin Cavallari is currently single.

The Laguna Beach alum admitted she hasn't dated since her split last fall, except for one recent outing.

"I did just go on a date, and it was a great date and it was a really great first date back in the game...but I am kind of back out there, not back out there," she confessed. "I went on one date. But I was excited to go on a date."

Instead of diving back into the dating pool, Cavallari took this year to "just focus on [herself]."

Why Did Kristin Cavallari and Mark Estes Break Up?

Image of Kristin Cavallari thought Mark Estes was too young for her.
Source: @kristincavallari/Instagram

Kristin Cavallari thought Mark Estes was too young for her.

The Very Cavallari star previously revealed that she separated from Estes due to their age gap.

"I just know, long term, he needs to experience life. He’s young and I started to feel the age a little bit just with life experience," she said on an October 2024 episode of her podcast, "Let’s Be Honest With Kristin Cavallari."

She has no ill will toward Estes, as there was "no love lost."

Nothing "bad happened, no one cheated, no one was mean," she shared.

"It’s hard because I broke up with Mark because I just know, long term, it’s not right..." she said. "Mark didn’t do anything. Mark has been nothing but so sweet and so supportive, and he’s always been there."

Image of Kristin Cavallari misses having more s--.
Source: @kristincavallari/Instagram

Kristin Cavallari misses having more s--.

She continued, "He will make someone so happy one day. I know one day he will look back and he will understand it. And I actually think one day he will thank me. And that’s just the hindsight you don’t have at age 24. At age 24, it’s so hard to think about the future."

Cavallari was previously married to Jay Cutler for seven years. The former couple shares three children: Camden, 13, Jaxon, 11, and Saylor, 9.

