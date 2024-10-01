or
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Kristin Cavallari
NEWS

Kristin Cavallari, 37, Admits She Started to 'Feel the Age' Difference Between Her and Ex Mark Estes, 24, Before Breaking Up With TikTok Star

Photo of Kristin Cavallari and Mark Estes.
Source: @kristincavallari/instagram

Kristin Cavallari and Mark Estes split after seven months together.

By:

Oct. 1 2024, Published 9:22 a.m. ET



If you love something, let it go seems to be the lesson learned for Kristin Cavallari after ending her relationship with ex-boyfriend Mark Estes.

The Laguna Beach star, 37, explained reasoning behind her decision to break up with the Montana Boyz influencer, 24, during the Tuesday, October 1, episode of her "Let's Be Honest" podcast.

kristin cavallari started feel age difference mark estes break up
Source: @kristincavallari/instagram

The reality star confirmed her breakup from Mark Estes while at Alex Cooper's Unwell Tour in Texas.

"Mark and I broke up," Cavallari told listeners after confirming her and Estes' split during a guest appearance at "Call Her Daddy" podcast host Alex Cooper's Unwell Tour in Austin, Texas, on Friday, September 27.

The Hills alum explained: "It’s hard because I broke up with Mark because I just know long-term it’s not right, and it’s not because of love lost or something bad happened."

kristin cavallari started feel age difference mark estes break up
Source: @kristincavallari/instagram

Kristin Cavallari, 37, started to 'feel the age' difference between her and Mark Estes, 24.

Cavallari assured fans the former flames' split was amiable, insisting "no one cheated" or "was mean."

"He’s been the best boyfriend I’ve ever had," she gushed regarding Estes. "I just know long-term he needs to experience life, he’s young… I started to feel the age a little bit with life experience."

kristin cavallari started feel age difference mark estes break up
Source: @kristincavallari/instagram

Kristin Cavallari called Mark Estes the 'best boyfriend' she's ever had.

Kristin Cavallari

"I look back when I was 24 and how much life has happened between then, those are crucial years, those are formative years, they’re when you find yourself and he needs to be able to do that," the reality star continued.

While Cavallari has "been well aware" of her and the TikToker's 13-year age gap since the start of their relationship back in February, she was happily invested in the "very healthy and very mature" romance until she realized it wasn't the best thing for both of them in the long run.

"He will make someone so happy one day … and he will have a beautiful family of his own. I know that one day he will look back and understand it and I actually think one day he will look back and thank me," the blonde beauty declared.

Cavallari mentioned, however, that it will take Estes some time to have the same "hindsight" she is able to grasp now.

kristin cavallari started feel age difference mark estes break up
Source: @kristincavallari/instagram

Kristin Cavallari first discovered Mark Estes on TikTok in September 2023.

"I don’t regret going public with him. I don’t regret introducing him to my kids. I don’t regret anything," Cavallari – who shares sons Camden, 12, Jaxon, 10 and Saylor, 8, with her ex-husband Jay Cutler — stated.

The MTV alum noted: "It was such a good, happy relationship. And I think with every relationship you learn and you grow from, and I will forever look back at Mark and I with such fond memories and just pure happiness."

Despite being back on the market, Cavallari confessed she has "no interest in getting back into the dating world right now," admitting, "I’m really happy and really content having my life right now being about my kids and work."

"I’m like really feeling this energy of just wanting to feel really good and making myself a priority and so I don’t really know where men fall on that list," she expressed. "I guess they sort of don’t, and in a few months, I’m sure that’ll change. But right now, I that’s kind of all I want to do."

