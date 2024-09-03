Kristin Cavallari, 37, Admits Boyfriend Mark Estes, 24, Is the 'Best' Partner She's Been Intimate With: 'We Have Really Hot S--'
Kristin Cavallari is having the "best s--" of her life at age 37.
On the Tuesday, September 3, episode of her "Let's Be Honest" podcast, The Hills star was joined by her boyfriend, Mark Estes, 24, for a flirty game of "Truth or Drink."
During the question-and-answer styled activity, Cavallari opened up about her refreshing experience with Estes in the bedroom, noting while she finds the Montana Boyz member extremely handsome, the Laguna Beach alum also believes intercourse has gotten better for her with age.
"I think it’s a lot of things. I think s-- for women just gets better as you get older," Cavallari explained. "Because I think women, when you’re in your early 20s and stuff, you’re insecure in a lot of ways, you’re worried about your body or what [you] look like."
"I’ve let all of that go and I think I am more present physically during s-- than I’ve ever been. And I’m so wildly attracted to you. And I just think we have really hot s--," the reality star gushed of her man.
Estes agreed with his girlfriend, as he confessed being intimate with Cavallari is the "best s--" he's ever had "for sure."
Cavallari was a bit surprised by her partner's revelation, admitting: "I actually didn’t know that."
"You've never said that to me. We’ve talked about how great our s-- is, but you’ve never, like, point-blank said, 'You’re the best.' I would have remembered that one," she declared.
Cavallari and Estes' steamy chat comes months after the couple went Instagram official back in February.
The duo debuted their relationship on social media on Valentine's Day while vacationing in Mexico.
Aside from being good in bed, Cavallari has also previously praised the TikTok star for showing up for her "more than anyone else" she's ever dated.
In a July interview with Bustle, the Uncommon James founder credited Estes for being "able to step up to the plate" emotionally during their relationship.
"I own my own house. I have kids. I don’t need a man for anything other than just pure happiness," she mentioned at the time.
"I understand what it looks like from the outside world of, like, yeah, I’m dating a 24-year-old, but no one in my life has been like, ‘This is weird.’ Everyone’s like, ‘I get it. It makes sense,'" Cavallari stated elsewhere in the interview.
The former MTV personality said she's "way happier" and "way more at peace" with her life following her tough divorce from ex-husband Jay Cutler, 41, whom she shares sons Camden, 11, and Jaxon, 9, as well as daughter Saylor, 8, with.
"[The divorce] was when I let go of a lot of control, and I let life unfold before me instead of trying to plan everything and control everything," she recalled.