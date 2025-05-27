Kristin Cavallari's Scary Health Issue Revealed: Reality Star Says a Ruptured Implant 'F------' Up' Her Right 'B-----'

"[My doctor] gets in there and I have a ruptured implant, and there is no way of knowing how long this implant was ruptured for," she divulged on the Tuesday, May 27, episode of her “Let’s Be Honest” podcast. "Because my implant was ruptured, my body then formed a huge piece of scar tissue around it, which is good because it, kind of, like, holds it all in place. It’s your body’s way of protecting itself."

Cavallari decided to get her b------ checked out in the first place because they were "not laying how [she] wanted them to lay." She assumed the altered shape was simply due to eight years of wear.

"My intuition was saying, redo your b----. Go get your b---- checked out," she recalled. "At least get a consultation...What we decided was, 'Ok, well, you get in there and see what’s going on,' because we knew something was up."