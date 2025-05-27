or
Kristin Cavallari's Scary Health Issue Revealed: Reality Star Says a Ruptured Implant 'F------' Up' Her Right 'B-----'

Kristin Cavallari opened up about her b----- implant disaster.

May 27 2025, Published 1:05 p.m. ET

Kristin Cavallari just confessed to a major plastic surgery nightmare.

The Laguna Beach star, 38, revealed how her b----- implants unexpectedly went haywire, causing her to get them redone.

Kristin Cavallari's b----- implant ruptured.

"[My doctor] gets in there and I have a ruptured implant, and there is no way of knowing how long this implant was ruptured for," she divulged on the Tuesday, May 27, episode of her “Let’s Be Honest” podcast. "Because my implant was ruptured, my body then formed a huge piece of scar tissue around it, which is good because it, kind of, like, holds it all in place. It’s your body’s way of protecting itself."

Cavallari decided to get her b------ checked out in the first place because they were "not laying how [she] wanted them to lay." She assumed the altered shape was simply due to eight years of wear.

"My intuition was saying, redo your b----. Go get your b---- checked out," she recalled. "At least get a consultation...What we decided was, 'Ok, well, you get in there and see what’s going on,' because we knew something was up."

Kristin Cavallari's b----- implants went wrong.

It was a "crazy" moment when she found out the real reason why her "right b--- was definitely not laying right."

"It was f----- up," she declared, noting she had no idea when it actually ruptured. She considered scrolling through her camera roll to try and figure out when it "started going a little f------ cross-eyed."

Kristin Cavallari needed to have her b---- redone.

Getting the implants removed altogether was never an option. Cavallari — who split from Mark Estes in September 2024 — said she only would have considered it if she were in a "long-term relationship." Medical woes aside, she cited the surgery as "one of the best things [she's] ever done."

"Right now, in my life is when I need the best b---- imaginable. I’m sure some people won’t understand that and that’s okay, because it’s not your body. It’s my body and I am very healthy," she explained. "If my vanity is going to come into play with my b----. That’s one area where I’m like, 'You know what? Yeah, I’m going to put silicone in my body.' I’m going to do it and I’m happy about it."

Kristin Cavallari split from Mark Estes in September 2024.

In June 2024, the mom-of-three disclosed that she had a b----- lift as well.

"I did both after b-----feeding," Cavallari responded to an Instagram comment at the time. "Everyone acting like I lied about it when I never got asked specifically about implants themselves. I said in an interview YEARS ago that I had a lift (which, to me, felt like I was revealing more than I actually needed to) but I never once denied implants, ever."

