or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Kristin Cavallari
OK LogoNEWS

Kristin Cavallari Wants to Meet Her Next Boyfriend in 'Real Life' After Mark Estes Split: 'I Will Never Date Anyone From the DMs Again'

kristin cavallari new boyfriend real life
Source: MEGA

Kristin Cavallari wants to meet her next boyfriend in 'real life' and will not rely on 'DMs' again.

By:

Nov. 6 2024, Updated 11:19 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Kristin Cavallari knows exactly what she's looking for in her next boyfriend!

On the Tuesday, November 5, episode of her “Let’s Be Honest podcast,” the Laguna Beach alum opened up about her ideal match following her recent split from Montana Boyz star Mark Estes.

Article continues below advertisement
kristin cavallari new boyfriend real life
Source: MEGA

Kristin Cavallari called it quits with Jay Cutler in 2020.

Article continues below advertisement

Cavallari, 37, admitted that she plans on “meeting a guy in real life” rather than on dating apps.

“I wouldn’t say it’s a deal breaker, but I am not looking to date anyone in entertainment,” she stated. “I will never date anyone from the DMs ever again because it attracts the wrong type of guy.”

“I can’t keep dating. Like, I am dating, but, like, I can’t keep doing it,” she continued.

Article continues below advertisement

As she reflected on what she wants in a partner, Cavallari described her ideal match as someone she “ can really learn from” and preferably someone “older” or at least her age.

Article continues below advertisement
kristin cavallari new boyfriend real life
Source: MEGA

The podcast host referred to Mark Estes as the 'best boyfriend' she's ever had.

Article continues below advertisement

The mom-of-three — who shares sons Camden, 12, Jaxon, 10, and daughter Saylor, 8, with ex-husband Jay Cutler — made it clear she’s looking for something long-term.

“I’m not kidding, though. I’m telling you right now … My next boyfriend is gonna be my next husband,” she declared. “I’m already putting that out there.”

MORE ON:
Kristin Cavallari

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

“The next guy I’m serious about is going to be my next husband,” she reiterated.

Cavallari went on to share that she’s currently seeing someone named Cody, who is a green flag so far since they “met in real life” and he “isn’t on social media.”

Article continues below advertisement
kristin cavallari new boyfriend real life
Source: MEGA

Kristin Cavallari and Mark Estes dated for seven months before calling it quits.

Article continues below advertisement

In September, the reality star announced her split from Estes.

"It’s hard because I broke up with Mark because I just know long-term it’s not right, and it’s not because of love lost or something bad happened,” The Hills alum explained.

"He’s been the best boyfriend I’ve ever had," she gushed.

Article continues below advertisement
kristin cavallari new boyfriend real life
Source: MEGA

Kristin Cavallari, 37, and Mark Estes, 24, were criticized for their 13-year age gap.

Article continues below advertisement

She admitted their 13-year age difference played a part in her decision.

"I just know long-term he needs to experience life,” she stated. “He’s youngI started to feel the age gap with life experience.”

"I look back when I was 24 and how much life has happened between then, those are crucial years, those are formative years, they’re when you find yourself and he needs to be able to do that,” she continued.

Despite the split, Cavallari only has kind words for her ex.

"He will make someone so happy one day … and he will have a beautiful family of his own. I know that one day he will look back and understand it and I actually think one day he will look back and thank me," the blonde beauty declared.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.