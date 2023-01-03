Kristin Cavallari & Tyler Cameron Spotted Cozying Up On New Year's Eve After Brushing Off Romance Rumors In The Past
Though Tyler Cameron may not have found lasting love on The Bachelorette, it seems he may have sparked a romance with a fellow reality star, as on Saturday, December 31, the ABC icon was spotted getting cozy with MTV maven Kristin Cavallari at a New Year’s Eve bash!
Joined by several Bachelor franchise alums, including Jason Tartick and Kaitlyn Bristowe, as well as Very Cavallari power couple Justin Anderson and Austin Rhodes, Cavallari and Cameron were recorded getting very friendly in several sweet clips shared to social media.
In one post, Cameron, 29, was even depicted pulling in the Laguna Beach alum, 35, for a tender hug while on the dance floor.
KRISTIN CAVALLARI FLAUNTS TONED ABS IN WHITE BIKINI WHILE VACATIONING IN MEXICO — SEE THE SULTRY SNAP!
Prior to their holiday get-together, the reality stars were romantically linked last spring after they shared a smooch while filming a promotional video for Cavallari’s brand, Uncommon James.
Despite whispers the pair may have been something more than advertisement costars, Cavallari ultimately brushed off the rumors, reiterating Cameron “was a hired actor.”
“Tyler is the sweetest human being on the planet, such a great guy, I was so impressed with him,” she spilled shortly after their steamy shoot made headlines, emphasizing, “there is nothing going on.”
“Great guy, [but] we are not dating, I promise,” she continued. “If I was [dating him], I would not answer the question, put it that way.”
Shortly after this clarification, Cavallari, who was previously married to NFL star Jay Cutler, got candid about her future aspirations for her love life and family life, revealing she’d potentially be open to giving her three children one more sibling under a very certain condition.
KRISTIN CAVALLARI REVEALS SHE WOULD HAVE 'ONE MORE' KID IF SHE FOUND THE PERFECT MATCH
"I'm not looking to have more, BUT if I met someone who didn't have kids then I would have one more," the Uncommon Beauty mogul wrote in an Instagram Story during an online Q&A session with her 4.5 million followers.
