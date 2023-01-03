OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Kristin Cavallari
OK LogoNEWS

Kristin Cavallari & Tyler Cameron Spotted Cozying Up On New Year's Eve After Brushing Off Romance Rumors In The Past

kristin cavallari and tyler cameron pp
Source: mega
By:

Jan. 3 2023, Published 5:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Though Tyler Cameron may not have found lasting love on The Bachelorette, it seems he may have sparked a romance with a fellow reality star, as on Saturday, December 31, the ABC icon was spotted getting cozy with MTV maven Kristin Cavallari at a New Year’s Eve bash!

Article continues below advertisement
kristin cavallari and tyler cameron
Source: mega

Joined by several Bachelor franchise alums, including Jason Tartick and Kaitlyn Bristowe, as well as Very Cavallari power couple Justin Anderson and Austin Rhodes, Cavallari and Cameron were recorded getting very friendly in several sweet clips shared to social media.

In one post, Cameron, 29, was even depicted pulling in the Laguna Beach alum, 35, for a tender hug while on the dance floor.

KRISTIN CAVALLARI FLAUNTS TONED ABS IN WHITE BIKINI WHILE VACATIONING IN MEXICO — SEE THE SULTRY SNAP!

Prior to their holiday get-together, the reality stars were romantically linked last spring after they shared a smooch while filming a promotional video for Cavallari’s brand, Uncommon James.

Article continues below advertisement
kristin cavallari and tyler cameron
Source: mega

Despite whispers the pair may have been something more than advertisement costars, Cavallari ultimately brushed off the rumors, reiterating Cameron “was a hired actor.”

“Tyler is the sweetest human being on the planet, such a great guy, I was so impressed with him,” she spilled shortly after their steamy shoot made headlines, emphasizing, “there is nothing going on.”

“Great guy, [but] we are not dating, I promise,” she continued. “If I was [dating him], I would not answer the question, put it that way.”

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK! Magazine

Shortly after this clarification, Cavallari, who was previously married to NFL star Jay Cutler, got candid about her future aspirations for her love life and family life, revealing she’d potentially be open to giving her three children one more sibling under a very certain condition.

KRISTIN CAVALLARI REVEALS SHE WOULD HAVE 'ONE MORE' KID IF SHE FOUND THE PERFECT MATCH

"I'm not looking to have more, BUT if I met someone who didn't have kids then I would have one more," the Uncommon Beauty mogul wrote in an Instagram Story during an online Q&A session with her 4.5 million followers.

Page Six reported on Cavallari and Cameron’s recent rendezvous.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.