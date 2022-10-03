Kristin Cavallari Flaunts Toned Abs In White Bikini While Vacationing In Mexico — See The Sultry Snap!
Kristin Cavallari ages like fine wine! On Sunday, October 2, the reality star took to Instagram to flaunt her toned abs.
In the photo, the 35-year-old wore a strapless white bikini while wearing headphones and reading a book.
The day before, the blonde babe uploaded a photo in her bathing suit and a cowboy hat, writing, "Mexico reset."
Of course, people thought Cavallari, who split from Jay Cutler in 2020, looked amazing. One person wrote, "Why do you look 18 😮," while another added, "So pretty! 😍."
A third person added, "Gorgeous 🔥🔥."
Cavallari, who shares sons Camden, Jaxon and daughter Saylor with Cutler, isn't afraid to show off her physique. In August, she shared a snap of herself from her Las Vegas hotel. "24hrs in Sin City," she wrote at the time.
As OK! previously reported, the MTV alum is more confident in her body these days.
"I’ve been sitting on this picture for a few days going back and forth on if I should post it or not. Ultimately I decided to bc I’ve come a long way from a few years ago and I’m really proud of the progress I’ve made. I don’t even recognize the girl in those other 2 photos..and no, I never had an eating disorder..that was purely stress. I work out really hard and am dedicated to a healthy lifestyle and I think just because I’m a mom doesn’t mean I can’t be proud of my body and be comfortable in my skin. So, here ya go," she captioned the picture .
Now that Cavallari is single and ready to mingle, she is happy to move on from the football player for good.
“It was just time,” she said of why they ended their marriage. “Nothing major happened. At the end, it was just time. … It’s the scariest thing. It’s always the saddest thing. I mean, it’s so many emotions, but it can also be the best thing. It was toxic period, end of story. That’s all I need to say."