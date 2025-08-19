Kristin Davis Recalls Being Set Up With 'Lovely' Matthew Perry in the '90s: 'He Was So Happy'

Article continues below advertisement

“He’s not my lawyer, but he’s a nice lawyer, and I’ve been set up with Matthew Perry,” Davis explained. “And this is like ’98, ’99, ’97 maybe. I feel like it was between Melrose Place, which I did before [S-- and the] City, and it was at a house. It was a dinner party. It was so low-key.”

Source: MEGA Kristin Davis once got set up with Matthew Perry.

The actress remembered the intimate gathering, saying, “It’s a bunch of Hollywood people. I don’t even know who was there other than this lawyer and Matthew. Matthew’s lovely. He sits next to me. And he’s talking about how thrilled he is, how happy they are on the set of Friends, and he was doing a film with Salma Hayek. I was like, ‘Wow, he’s so happy.’”

Davis admitted she was struck by Perry's upbeat spirit at the time. “I had been around Melrose [Place],” she said. “It wasn’t the happiest place in a way, and it was like stressy. There were 15 series regulars. Everyone had the feeling they might get cut or whatever. So I was like, ‘Wow, that’s amazing, you’re so happy.’”

Source: MEGA The two met at a casual dinner party in the ’90s.

Despite the sweet moment, Davis confirmed that nothing romantic ever happened between them. Davis’ career turned a corner in 1995 when she joined Melrose Place as Brooke Armstrong before landing her iconic role in S-- and the City. Perry, of course, had already cemented his spot in TV history as Chandler Bing when Friends premiered in 1994.

As OK! previously reported, Perry passed away at his Los Angeles home in October 2023 at age 54. A coroner’s report revealed high levels of ketamine in his system, ruling that the “acute effects” of the drug caused his death. On July 23, Dr. Salvador Plasencia pleaded guilty to four counts of distributing ketamine in connection with Perry’s passing. The plea was entered in a federal courthouse, per NBC News.

Source: MEGA Kristin Davis said Matthew Perry was 'so happy' when they met.

A judge has allowed him to remain free on bond until his sentencing, which is scheduled for December 3. He faces up to 40 years in prison, a $2 million fine and three years of supervised release.

Plasencia admitted to supplying Perry with ketamine prior to his death. "Dr. Plasencia is profoundly remorseful for the treatment decisions he made while providing ketamine to Matthew Perry," his attorney, Karen Goldstein, said in a statement to Fox News Digital. "He is fully accepting responsibility by pleading guilty to drug distribution. Dr. Plasencia intends to voluntarily surrender his medical license, acknowledging his failure to protect Mr. Perry, a patient who was especially vulnerable due to addiction."

Source: MEGA Matthew Perry’s death in 2023 led to legal action against a doctor.