Kristin Davis Reveals She Was Ghosted After Lending a Now 'Very Successful' Actor $5,000: 'It Changed the Dynamic in a Horrible Way'
Kristin Davis recently shared a jaw-dropping dating story on her podcast, “Are You a Charlotte?”
During the Monday, January 20, episode, the 59-year-old actress, best known for her roles in S-- and the City and And Just Like That, revealed she once lent $5,000 to an "out-of-work" actor who, shockingly, ghosted her shortly after receiving the money.
“He was very talented, but, at the time, I had money because I’d been working,” Davis explained to her guest SATC pilot alum Sarah Wynter. “It changed the dynamic in a horrible way … but I probably should have known better. So I lent him this money and then, you know, he stopped calling. So I’m like, ‘What the heck?'”
She revealed an awkward moment when she showed up at his door looking for answers, only to later receive a call from him asking if she had been the one knocking.
“I was like, ‘Well, yes,’” she said, admitting she felt embarrassed by the situation. “I just would love some acknowledgment, which is kind of a fantasy.”
“And his dog was in there, and I loved his dog, and I could hear his dog. But I was like, ‘Is he in there and pretending that he is not in there?'” she recalled.
Though she didn’t name the now “very successful” actor, Davis offered a small update about his life.
“He lives out in the country with some children, so I don’t think I want to show up there,” she quipped.
While Davis is currently single, she has an impressive dating history.
She famously dated Aaron Sorkin, the renowned director and screenwriter behind The West Wing and The Social Network, in 2012. The pair made headlines with their red carpet PDA at The Newsroom premiere, but their romance fizzled out shortly after.
“They’re very different people,” a source told In Touch at the time. “She’s focused on raising her daughter, Gemma, and he’s working on his show.”
Though Davis has never married, she is a proud mom to two adopted children: her daughter Gemma Rose, whom she welcomed in 2011, and her son Wilson, whom she adopted in 2018.
The actress, who has also been linked to Alec Baldwin and Rick Fox, previously shot down rumors about dating Steve Martin during a January 2022 appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.
“No! OK, they were completely made up,” she clarified. “It’s so frustrating that people still seem to think this was true.”
More recently, Davis reportedly formed a “flirty friendship” with John Travolta on the set of their movie Cash Out. According to insiders, friends urged Travolta to ask Davis out.
“Kristin would definitely be receptive,” a source told Star. “But she won’t make the first move, so hopefully John can get his courage up.”
The source added that Travolta has been hesitant to date since losing his wife, Kelly Preston, to b----- cancer in 2020. However, those close to him think they could be a perfect match.
“People who’ve seen them together say it’s obvious he’s totally smitten,” the insider shared.