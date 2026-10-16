Kristin Davis Claims 'SATC' Costume Designer Was 'Frustrated' With Her 'Curves'

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Kristin Davis opened up about the body image struggles she faced while filming S-- and the City, claiming the show's costume designer, Patricia Field, was critical of her figure. On the Thursday, October 15, episode of her "Are You a Charlotte?" podcast, Davis recalled her early experiences working with Field, telling former costar Evan Handler that their relationship was "rough in the beginning" because the designer "did not like my body." The actress, who portrayed Charlotte York on the HBO series and its sequel, And Just Like That, said Field struggled to dress the actress' curves.

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Davis Claims Field Was 'Frustrated' With Her

Source: RCF/MEGA Davis recalled that Field's 'unfiltered' comments about her figure made their working relationship difficult.

Surprised by Davis' story, Handler joked that they needed "to have a word with" Field. Davis said she and Field get along better now, though Field still has no filter. "I think it's fine now... because we have had relationships with all these people for a very long time, as you know. She just says stuff. Whatever is on her mind, she says," she shared. Davis explained that tension arose because Field was used to total creative control over her "own stores and fashion shows," rather than having her "vision filtered or changed." "She would just be so frustrated with my curves because at the time when we started, everything was straight, like straight," she added.

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Davis Recalls Unhealthy Dieting During 'S-- and the City'

Source: Spread Pictures/MEGA Davis said she once survived on 'M&Ms for weeks' during 'S-- and the City,' recalling that her 'ribs were protruding.'

Davis admitted she often starved herself during the show before accepting her body when Handler joined in 2002, deciding, "This is just how it is." Davis shared that a strict, unhealthy diet of only "M&Ms" for a few weeks caused her ribs to visibly protrude and seriously harmed her health. "I had no b------ left, it's just, like, bones and [Field] was like, 'Great,'" she recalled. When Handler questioned how eating candy could help her lose weight, Davis explained, "I wasn't eating any real food, but it wasn't healthy. I had read that ballet dancers smoke cigarettes and eat candy bars, so I was like, 'Well, if they can do it, I can do it.'"

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Davis Says Field Eventually Came Around

Source: RCF/MEGA Davis said Field 'had to just surrender' and accept her curves.

Even though they initially clashed, Davis said her working relationship with Field improved over time, noting that by Season 6, specifically for Charlotte and Harry’s wedding, the designer's approach to her wardrobe had changed. "When I watched our wedding, like, I love that dress. It's beautiful," Davis said. "Everything's working and I have hips and it's fine. It fits. It's good." "I think she had to just surrender that I was just going to be curvy," she added. Davis also credited Molly Rogers, who worked closely with Field before taking over costume design duties on And Just Like That alongside Danny Santiago, for supporting her during fittings. Handler offered his own perspective on Davis' appearance. "Oh, you're that guy from S-- and the City. You were with the gorgeous one," he said people would tell him.

Handler Recalls Criticism of His Own

Source: RCF Mayer/MEGA Handler disliked Harry Goldenblatt's ill-fitting suits and unattractive ties on S-- and the City but avoided questioning Field's choices.