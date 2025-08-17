or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Health > kristin davis
OK LogoHEALTH

Kristin Davis Reveals Shocking Truth: Sarah Jessica Parker Confronted Her About Body Dysmorphia During 'Sex and the City'

Composite Photos of Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis
Source: Mega

Kristin Davis revealed that Sarah Jessica Parker once confronted her about body dysmorphia while filming 'Sex and the City.'

Profile Image

Aug. 17 2025, Published 10:33 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Kristin Davis is bravely sharing her battle with body image while starring on Sex and the City. The actress, 60, recently opened up about her experience with disordered eating, revealing the toll negative comments took on her mental health.

On the August 11 episode of her "Are You a Charlotte?" podcast, Davis recalled her struggles with a "thinness issue," which even her friend and costar Sarah Jessica Parker recognized. "There were times when Sarah Jessica would be like, 'You have body dysmorphia,'" Davis recounted. "And I'd be like, I don't think I do because the world is literally telling me daily that I am pear-shaped. Like so much to the point where, like, you can't think straight."

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Kristin Davis
Source: Mega

Kristin Davis recalled fainting from extreme dieting during ‘Sex and the City.’

Article continues below advertisement

The actress continued to describe how her weight obsession led to severe consequences, saying, "But then you also have disordered eating. You're starving yourself. I remember fainting in a parking lot one time because I was on some crazy diet…all the craziness."

Davis also discussed the confusing compliments she received from fans, which only intensified her struggles. "There was a good number of years when… people would see me on the street and they would say, 'Oh, but you're not fat.' They meant it as a compliment, but it's because I'm standing next to Sarah Jessica. Or, 'You're prettier in person.' And I'm just like, well, okay."

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Sarah Jessica Parker
Source: Mega

Sarah Jessica Parker called Kristin Davis out on her body dysmorphia.

Article continues below advertisement

The actress described the entertainment industry as having "a weird cynicism about our industry and about us that then permeates the thinking."

Davis has long been candid about the effects of body shaming within Hollywood. In her February People cover story, she spoke about the unrealistic beauty standards that plagued her career.

"Every single person was gorgeous and super skinny," she stated. "So I was like, 'This is what I have to do.'"

MORE ON:
kristin davis

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Kristin Davis
Source: Mega

Kristin Davis shared how comments worsened her body image struggles.

Article continues below advertisement

Davis resorted to extreme measures, hiring a running coach and attending back-to-back 90-minute spin classes. "I was frustrated. I was trying to do the thing," she explained. "Of course, I'm sure I wasn't eating, I have no idea. I don't remember the eating part."

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Kristin Davis
Source: Mega

Kristin Davis said Hollywood beauty standards fueled her disordered eating.

Her experience extended to the set of the '90s hit Melrose Place, where she learned about the producers' concerns regarding her weight. "Thomas Calabro just told me that you guys are stressing about my weight," she recalled telling the line producer. "Did Mr. [Aaron] Spelling say something? And he was like, 'We think you look beautiful,' and I was like, 'Yeah, and?' He goes, 'Just don't gain any weight.'"

Reflecting on that pressure, Davis acknowledged that behavior was "just normal then."

She said, "If you had hips, it was a situation."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.