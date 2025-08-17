HEALTH Kristin Davis Reveals Shocking Truth: Sarah Jessica Parker Confronted Her About Body Dysmorphia During 'Sex and the City' Source: Mega Kristin Davis revealed that Sarah Jessica Parker once confronted her about body dysmorphia while filming 'Sex and the City.' OK! Staff Aug. 17 2025, Published 10:33 a.m. ET

Kristin Davis is bravely sharing her battle with body image while starring on Sex and the City. The actress, 60, recently opened up about her experience with disordered eating, revealing the toll negative comments took on her mental health. On the August 11 episode of her "Are You a Charlotte?" podcast, Davis recalled her struggles with a "thinness issue," which even her friend and costar Sarah Jessica Parker recognized. "There were times when Sarah Jessica would be like, 'You have body dysmorphia,'" Davis recounted. "And I'd be like, I don't think I do because the world is literally telling me daily that I am pear-shaped. Like so much to the point where, like, you can't think straight."

Source: Mega Kristin Davis recalled fainting from extreme dieting during ‘Sex and the City.’

The actress continued to describe how her weight obsession led to severe consequences, saying, "But then you also have disordered eating. You're starving yourself. I remember fainting in a parking lot one time because I was on some crazy diet…all the craziness." Davis also discussed the confusing compliments she received from fans, which only intensified her struggles. "There was a good number of years when… people would see me on the street and they would say, 'Oh, but you're not fat.' They meant it as a compliment, but it's because I'm standing next to Sarah Jessica. Or, 'You're prettier in person.' And I'm just like, well, okay."

Source: Mega Sarah Jessica Parker called Kristin Davis out on her body dysmorphia.

The actress described the entertainment industry as having "a weird cynicism about our industry and about us that then permeates the thinking." Davis has long been candid about the effects of body shaming within Hollywood. In her February People cover story, she spoke about the unrealistic beauty standards that plagued her career. "Every single person was gorgeous and super skinny," she stated. "So I was like, 'This is what I have to do.'"

Source: Mega Kristin Davis shared how comments worsened her body image struggles.

Davis resorted to extreme measures, hiring a running coach and attending back-to-back 90-minute spin classes. "I was frustrated. I was trying to do the thing," she explained. "Of course, I'm sure I wasn't eating, I have no idea. I don't remember the eating part."

Source: Mega Kristin Davis said Hollywood beauty standards fueled her disordered eating.