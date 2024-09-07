Kristin Juszczyk Says Husband Kyle's Support 'Means the World' to Her: 'We're Both Each Other's Biggest Cheerleaders'
"I designed something for Taylor Swift to wear to her boyfriend Travis Kelce's football game" is not a sentence many people can say — though Kristin Juszczyk is able to do so with pride.
As the NFL returns for its 105th season, the wife of San Francisco 49ers running back Kyle Juszczyk sits down for an exclusive chat with OK!, reflecting on how much her career has skyrocketed throughout the past year while promoting her recent partnership with Gatorade, whom she worked with to design two exclusive capsule collections for athletes as part of the brand's football campaign launch.
When Kristin's name emerged as the creator of Taylor and Brittany Mahomes' matching custom puffer jackets back in January, it was clear who her No. 1 supporter was and still is: her husband, Kyle, whom she tied the knot with in 2019.
"It means the world," Kristin tells OK! of her spouse's support. "Kyle and I are very equal partners, and I think wanting to support and uplift each other comes naturally to both of us."
"[I see] the dedication that goes on behind [putting on his] helmet and what he puts in for his sport," she explains, noting the same goes for him. "He sees all the hard work that I put in on my sewing machine. I used to sew on my ping pong table. He sees the late nights. So, I think he's just equally as proud of me as I am of him."
As for how the NFL couple prepared for the 2024-2025 season, Kristin held her own personal "sewing training camp" while Kyle got to work with his team at the San Francisco 49ers' facilities throughout the off-season.
"I [wanted to] try to get as many looks prepped as possible, but I'm sure come November I'll be making an outfit the week of because that's just who I am," the brunette beauty jokes, admitting she "finds joy in the chaos."
Kristin mentions: "I've always been that person and naturally I'm a procrastinator, which is an awful trait of mine that I hate. I try to not be a procrastinator, but it just comes very naturally to me."
While designing clothing for Taylor, Brittany and most recently, Kobe Bryant's daughter, has been "such an honor," Kristin's main priority is trying to "get her business off the ground."
"All I ever wanted to do is dress the fans, so that's really my priority right now," she declares.
Looking back on the past year, Kristin admits her success in part comes down to right place, right time.
"Someone once said to me that success is defined when preparation meets luck. I really feel like that line embodied my year last year," she reflects. "For years, I've been reworking outfits and making new designs and it just wasn't catching the attention that I hoped it would. So when it finally did, I had years and years of preparation."
Kristin finding herself in headlines as the designer of fan-favorite celebrities' fashionable 'fits brought in loads of new opportunities, however, choosing to work with Gatorade was an easy "no-brainer."
"Gatorade encapsulates sports fashion culture and I feel like it really aligns with my personal life as well," she shares. "I feel like our messages align so much. We're both really passionate about the growth of women engaging with the sport, whether that's on the field or off the field. It means so much to me to partner up with a brand that shares the same passions that I do."
"Gatorade gave me the artistic freedom to be able to collaborate both their nostalgic iconic brand with my more contemporary designs. A lot of my designs incorporate patchwork, so we did a lot of combining both of our brands, which was such an incredible honor for me to get to do," Kristin adds.
The famous WAG concludes: "I go to all Kyle's practices and I see a lot of these Gatorade towels all over the field and the boys using them, so I knew right away that I wanted to incorporate the Gatorade towels [as part of the capsule collection.]"