Kristin Juszczyk Says Husband Kyle's Support 'Means the World' to Her: 'We're Both Each Other's Biggest Cheerleaders'

"I designed something for Taylor Swift to wear to her boyfriend Travis Kelce's football game" is not a sentence many people can say — though Kristin Juszczyk is able to do so with pride.

As the NFL returns for its 105th season, the wife of San Francisco 49ers running back Kyle Juszczyk sits down for an exclusive chat with OK!, reflecting on how much her career has skyrocketed throughout the past year while promoting her recent partnership with Gatorade, whom she worked with to design two exclusive capsule collections for athletes as part of the brand's football campaign launch.