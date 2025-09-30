or
Kristin Juszczyk Says Supporting Husband Kyle's Football Career 'Is Truly Second Nature': 'It's Like Breathing'

Photo of Kristin and Kyle Juszczyk.
Source: @kristinjuszczyk/Instagram

Kristin Juszczyk and her husband, Kyle, are mutually supportive of one another's careers.

Profile Image

Sept. 30 2025, Published 6:48 p.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Kristin Juszczyk never has to think twice about supporting her husband, Kyle — and vice versa!

During an exclusive chat with OK!, the fan-favorite WAG opens up about how much joy it brings her to watch the San Francisco 49ers star live out his NFL dreams while shedding light on her latest partnership with Athleta.

In the midst of football season, the fashion designer and the activewear brand teamed up to create the limited-edition Athleta x Kristin Juszczyk Train Free Bra in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month — with 13 percent of proceeds benefiting the Susan G. Komen foundation.

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Kristin Juszczyk is a fashion designer who specializes in game day clothing.
Source: @kristinjuszczyk/Instagram

Kristin Juszczyk is a fashion designer who specializes in game day clothing.

"I feel so lucky and blessed that we have been able to blend both of our worlds together," says Kristin, whose career skyrocketed in recent years thanks to the virality of her iconic game day designs. "It's been really special and I've been really lucky in that way."

Known best for her eye-catching patchwork styles, Kristin's designs were seen around the world when Taylor Swift wore the clothing creator's custom puffer vest to a Kansas City Chiefs game in January 2024.

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Kristin Juszczyk is married to San Francisco 49ers star Kyle Juszczyk.
Source: @kristinjuszczyk/Instagram

Kristin Juszczyk is married to San Francisco 49ers star Kyle Juszczyk.

Continuing to gush over her husband, Kristin admits: "Supporting Kyle's career in football is truly second nature to me. It's like breathing."

"I love football so much. It doesn't feel like a job or a burden in any way," the 31-year-old insists. "It fills my cup, football season. Although it's the busiest season, it is the best season."

She notes, "There's nothing more exciting than seeing your loved one be so happy in what they do and live out their dreams. I know that football is such a short-winded career in the retrospects of life, so I really try to stay as present as possible. I know that these are his glory days. I think for our whole lives, we will be talking about this period of life."

Article continues below advertisement

Kristin Juszczyk Honors Her Mom With Breast Cancer Awareness Bra

Image of Kristin Juszczyk partnered with Athleta to create a sports bra for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
Source: Athleta

Kristin Juszczyk partnered with Athleta to create a sports bra for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

While she loves watching Kyle reach his highest goals, Kristin's success as a fashion designer has also "been a dream come true."

"I put a lot of work in and dedicated so much time and energy into all of my design processes — whether that's [my brand] Off Season, my personal one-offs or this collaboration with Athleta. It's been so exciting to be supported by the community," Kristin shares.

Kristin's partnership with Athleta has been perhaps her most special collaboration yet, as it was inspired by her mother's own breast cancer journey.

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Kristin Juszczyk's mom passed away from breast cancer 13 years ago.
Source: Athleta

Kristin Juszczyk's mom passed away from breast cancer 13 years ago.

"My mom really had breast cancer my whole life, so it was kind of my norm," Kristin says of her mother, who sadly passed away 13 years ago. "I was surrounded by it 24/7 — even though she never made her disease define her."

Speaking about the sports bra's design, Kristin explains: "For me, it was really important to create a bra with Athleta that really created a lot of buzz so women are reminded to constantly check their breast health — whether that's [through] self-examinations, annual mammograms or annual doctor visits."

"On top of that, [we wanted to] create a bra that had beautiful design aesthetic along with amazing quality, which Athleta does so well," she adds.

While Kristin was "always reminded" to check in on her health because of her "mom's journey," she wants "other women to also feel that constant reminder."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @kristinjuszczyk/Instagram

Kristin did so by adding a "really beautiful print on the band" of the sports bra that reads "check these out" alongside the breast cancer ribbon.

"I think what's so important for me anytime I do any type of collaborations is really blending both of our worlds — my personal elements of design and then the brand's personal elements of design," she concludes, highlighting the bra's unique asymmetrical straps and color-contrasting style.

