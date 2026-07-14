Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Pal Kyle Juszczyk Confirms He Had to Sign an NDA Before Secret Wedding in NYC
July 14 2026, Published 8:42 a.m. ET
One of the guests at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding confirmed that attendees were required to sign a nondisclosure agreement before the highly private celebration at Madison Square Garden.
On Friday, July 10, while competing in the American Century Championship in South Lake Tahoe, Kyle Juszczyk revealed that he and his wife, fashion designer Kristin Juszczyk, agreed to keep the event under wraps before attending the star-studded gathering.
"I did [sign an NDA]," Kyle told NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco on the latest "49ers Talk," before divulging what he could about the celebration without violating the agreement.
"I can just say that it truly was such an incredible time. It was so much fun. There was so much genuine love and just fun and passion there. We just had the best time,” the San Francisco 49ers fullback added.
Kristin's Friendship With Taylor
Kristin's friendship with Taylor has grown over the past few years after the singer famously wore one of her custom Chiefs-themed puffer jackets to a Kansas City playoff game. That connection later came full circle when Kyle and Kristin received an invitation to the couple's wedding.
Reports claimed the celebration welcomed more than 1,000 guests, with attendees reportedly asked to put away their phones and sign strict NDAs to keep details of the ceremony private.
Very little information has emerged from the high-profile event, though several guests have described the wedding as a "magical" celebration.
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Newlyweds Make Their First Public Appearance
The same day Kyle shared his comments, the blonde babe and the athlete made their first public appearance as newlyweds while wearing their wedding bands.
The "Reputation" hitmaker and the Kansas City Chiefs star, both 36, attended teammate JuJu Smith-Schuster's wedding at The Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel, in Orange County, Calif.
Photos shared across social media showed the couple smiling, dancing and enjoying the celebration throughout the evening.
Travis looked sharp in a tailored black suit paired with sunglasses, while Taylor stunned in a strapless pink floral gown.
The pair were also seen sipping drinks and dancing together as they celebrated with friends and fellow guests.
Enjoying Married Life Before Football Season
According to a source close to the couple, Taylor and Travis are making the most of their time together before the "New Heights" co-host returns to the field.
"They’re really excited to enjoy a few weeks of newlywed life before football season gets going again," the insider revealed.
"All of us close to her know how long she’s wanted her happily ever after, and Travis is absolutely her Prince Charming,” a friend told People. “It was just the perfect celebration for their fairy-tale love story.”