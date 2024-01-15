'Twinning & Winning': Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes Rep Their Men in Matching Chiefs Jackets — See Photos

Swift was spotted arriving in style via viral social media videos showcasing her all-black ensemble, which was layered beneath an iconic red winter coat custom made by Kristin Juszczyk, the wife of San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk.

The "Love Story" singer paired her jacket — which was hand made using jerseys — with high-waisted black jeans, a long-sleeve black turtleneck, Christian Louboutin boots and a white beanie.