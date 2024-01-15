'Twinning & Winning': Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes Rep Their Men in Matching Chiefs Jackets — See Photos
Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes are besties for the resties!
On Saturday night, January 13, the dynamic duo stepped out in matching jackets to support their men during the Kansas City Chiefs playoff win against the Miami Dolphins.
Swift was spotted arriving in style via viral social media videos showcasing her all-black ensemble, which was layered beneath an iconic red winter coat custom made by Kristin Juszczyk, the wife of San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk.
The "Love Story" singer paired her jacket — which was hand made using jerseys — with high-waisted black jeans, a long-sleeve black turtleneck, Christian Louboutin boots and a white beanie.
Of course, Taylor topped off her look with her classic red lip.
Brittany, on the other hand, styled her matching jacket with black leather pants, a white turtleneck top, a fuzzy white bucket hat and black boots.
After the game, the wife of Patrick Mahomes took to Instagram to highlight both the Chiefs victory and her cute coordinated moment with the 12-time Grammy winner.
"Twinning & Winning," Brittany captioned a post featuring a carousel of images of her and Taylor.
In the first picture, the pair smiled softly while Taylor had her arm around Brittany, as a few other snaps captured the duo making funny faces as the "Enchanted" singer sipped on her drink.
For a couple of photos, fellow Chiefs WAG Lyndsay Bell joined in on the fun.
Perhaps the sweetest snap of the night happened to be of Taylor and Brittany's backs, as it adorably showcased Travis Kelce's and Patrick's last names while the ladies cuddled close to watch the freezing game.
Fans and friends of the newfound gal pals flooded the comments section of Brittany's post, gushing over the matching moment.
"Sickest jackets ever 🔥🔥," Kyle wrote of his wife's creation, while TikTok star Emily Fauver quipped: "My toxic trait is thinking I’m friends with you two and belong in this photo 😩."
"This is the best thing that’s ever happened to me," a fan joked, as another admitted, "y'all are casually breaking the internet."
Taylor's frequent appearances at her boyfriend's football games comes in the midst of the "All Too Well" singer's recent declaration that she wouldn't try to hide her relationship this time around, as the alternative would mean not supporting Kelce — which isn't something she's interested in doing.
"When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care," the "Cruel Summer" singer explained during an interview for Time's 2023 Person of the Year. "The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other."