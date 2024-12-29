Kevin Costner's Kids Are 'Banding Together to Take Care of Him' After His Brutal Split From Christine Baumgartner: They're 'Keeping His Spirits Up'
Kevin Costner’s kids have been there for him during this tough year.
According to an insider, the Yellowstone alum’s offspring are constantly checking in with the actor, 69, after his messy divorce from ex-wife Christine Baumgartner.
“His kids from both ex-wives get along great and they’re banding together to take care of him now, keeping his spirits up through the loneliness of the holidays and everything else he’s had to deal with,” the source spilled of the star, who shares Annie, 40, Lily, 38, and Joe, 36, with his first ex-wife, Cindy Silva, son Liam, 28, with former partner Bridget Rooney and Cayden, 17, Hayes, 15, and Grace, 14, with Baumgartner.
“Kevin tried to be the best dad he could during their childhoods. He’d have them on the set with him just to stay close, and they’re giving back to him right now,” the insider added.
The confidante noted the seven youngsters are “all well-adjusted kids,” which is “a credit to Kevin.”
“They’re what is keeping him going strong even as he faces more adversity,” they continued.
Baumgartner filed for divorce from Costner in May 2023, and the duo finalized the legal paperwork in February 2024.
Adding to his rough patch was when Costner took a hit financially after his Horizon project saw huge losses at the box office this June.
After taking a few blows to his confidence lately, another insider revealed he is looking to improve his appearance now that he’s back on the market.
“He may have given in to the occasional Botox and fillers,” the source dished, noting Costner also keeps “himself fine-tuned through exercise, a healthy diet and an odd assortment of beauty rituals.”
The celeb stays fit through swimming, surfing, going hiking and going horseback riding, according to the source, who added that Costner “indulges in the hot sauna” in an attempt to “reduce wrinkles and stiffness in the joints.”
On top of the California native’s regimented workout routine, he also eats “a low-carb diet” to remain lean and has been “doing crunches and spending money on hairstyling sessions, facials and a snazzy new wardrobe," said the source.
“He’s got that randy look in his eye and obviously he’s enjoying singlehood,” they revealed. “But he’s looking forward to a fresh start and hopefully meeting Ms. Right in 2025, too.”
