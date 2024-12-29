or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > kevin costner
OK LogoNEWS

Kevin Costner's Kids Are 'Banding Together to Take Care of Him' After His Brutal Split From Christine Baumgartner: They're 'Keeping His Spirits Up'

Composite photo of Kevin Costner, his kids and ex Christine Baumgartner.
Source: MEGA

Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner share kids Cayden, 17, Hayes, 15, and Grace, 14.

By:

Dec. 29 2024, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Kevin Costner’s kids have been there for him during this tough year.

According to an insider, the Yellowstone alum’s offspring are constantly checking in with the actor, 69, after his messy divorce from ex-wife Christine Baumgartner.

Article continues below advertisement
kevin costner kids together take care split christine baumgartner
Source: MEGA

The source revealed Kevin Costner's kids are 'keeping his spirits up through the loneliness of the holidays' after his divorce.

Article continues below advertisement

“His kids from both ex-wives get along great and they’re banding together to take care of him now, keeping his spirits up through the loneliness of the holidays and everything else he’s had to deal with,” the source spilled of the star, who shares Annie, 40, Lily, 38, and Joe, 36, with his first ex-wife, Cindy Silva, son Liam, 28, with former partner Bridget Rooney and Cayden, 17, Hayes, 15, and Grace, 14, with Baumgartner.

“Kevin tried to be the best dad he could during their childhoods. He’d have them on the set with him just to stay close, and they’re giving back to him right now,” the insider added.

Article continues below advertisement

The confidante noted the seven youngsters are “all well-adjusted kids,” which is “a credit to Kevin.”

“They’re what is keeping him going strong even as he faces more adversity,” they continued.

Article continues below advertisement
kevin costner kids together take care split christine baumgartner
Source: MEGA

Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner finalized their divorce in February after splitting in April 2023.

Article continues below advertisement

Baumgartner filed for divorce from Costner in May 2023, and the duo finalized the legal paperwork in February 2024.

Adding to his rough patch was when Costner took a hit financially after his Horizon project saw huge losses at the box office this June.

After taking a few blows to his confidence lately, another insider revealed he is looking to improve his appearance now that he’s back on the market.

MORE ON:
kevin costner

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
kevin costner kids together take care split christine baumgartner
Source: MEGA

In addition to his and Christine Baumgartner's three kids, Kevin Costner shares three children with ex Cindy Silva and one son with ex Bridget Rooney.

Article continues below advertisement

“He may have given in to the occasional Botox and fillers,” the source dished, noting Costner also keeps “himself fine-tuned through exercise, a healthy diet and an odd assortment of beauty rituals.”

The celeb stays fit through swimming, surfing, going hiking and going horseback riding, according to the source, who added that Costner “indulges in the hot sauna” in an attempt to “reduce wrinkles and stiffness in the joints.”

Article continues below advertisement
kevin costner kids together take care split christine baumgartner
Source: MEGA

The source said Kevin Costner's kids are what is 'keeping him going strong even as he faces more adversity.'

Article continues below advertisement

On top of the California native’s regimented workout routine, he also eats “a low-carb diet” to remain lean and has been “doing crunches and spending money on hairstyling sessions, facials and a snazzy new wardrobe," said the source.

“He’s got that randy look in his eye and obviously he’s enjoying singlehood,” they revealed. “But he’s looking forward to a fresh start and hopefully meeting Ms. Right in 2025, too.”

Life & Style reported on Costner's kids supporting him during this tough time.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.