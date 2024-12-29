Kevin Costner's Kids Are 'Banding Together to Take Care of Him' After His Brutal Split From Christine Baumgartner: They're 'Keeping His Spirits Up'

According to an insider, the Yellowstone alum ’s offspring are constantly checking in with the actor, 69, after his messy divorce from ex-wife Christine Baumgartner .

The source revealed Kevin Costner's kids are 'keeping his spirits up through the loneliness of the holidays' after his divorce.

“His kids from both ex-wives get along great and they’re banding together to take care of him now, keeping his spirits up through the loneliness of the holidays and everything else he’s had to deal with,” the source spilled of the star, who shares Annie, 40, Lily, 38, and Joe, 36, with his first ex-wife, Cindy Silva, son Liam, 28, with former partner Bridget Rooney and Cayden, 17, Hayes, 15, and Grace, 14, with Baumgartner.

“Kevin tried to be the best dad he could during their childhoods. He’d have them on the set with him just to stay close, and they’re giving back to him right now,” the insider added.