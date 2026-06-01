Kurt Russell Has No Regrets Leaving L.A. Despite Being Warned Move Would Ruin His Career

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Leaving Los Angeles for Colorado wasn't supposed to be a good career move, Kurt Russell admitted in a new interview. The actor, 75, insisted on making the move anyway 40 years ago, and has no regrets.

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Source: MEGA The actor wanted to 'get into the ranching life.'

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Russell wanted to move to Colorado so that he could do "the things that I want to do on a day-to-day basis,” he told People at the Madison FYC Panel in Los Angeles on Saturday, May 30. “What I want to look at, what I want to be a part of — all the things that Colorado has to offer," the Overboard star said. "I wanted to eventually get into the ranching life." Fortunately partner Goldie Hawn, 80, was on board. The couple has been together since 1983, and share Wyatt Russell, 39, in addition to her kids Oliver Hudson, 49, Kate Hudson, 47, and his son from a previous relationship, Boston Russell, 46, whose mom is ex-wife Season Hubley. They were married from 1979-1983. "When Goldie and I got together, a couple of years later, we both built a ranch there together, where our family has grown up," he told the outlet. "That was 40 years ago.”

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Kurt Russell Said People Told Him Colorado Would Damage His Career

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Source: MEGA Kurt Russell says his family, including son Wyatt Russell, has 'grown up' in Colorado.

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He insisted he wasn't trying to "escape." “I wasn't escaping," Russell said. "I was just living where I live. I was fortunate that it really didn't make any difference. But when I did it, nobody else was doing that. I had many people tell me, ‘Well, that's goodbye. That's it.' I said, ‘Well, we'll see.' " Even though fleeing cities to live in less populated areas became a thing during the pandemic, it wasn't always fashionable. “I don't dislike L.A.," he confessed. "It's just not my preference in terms of how I like to live my life.” “You've got to understand something about the area of Old Snowmass," he began. "Everybody who lives there, they live there because they want to. I can't say that about L.A.” The community is near Aspen, and is known for its large ranches and natural beauty.

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Source: MEGA Kurt Russell raised Goldie Hawn's children, Kate Hudson and Oliver Hudson, as well as his son, Boston Russell, from his previous marriage to Season Hubley.