Goldie Hawn Appreciates the 'Freedom' She Has With Partner Kurt Russell: 'I Don't Feel Penned In'

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Goldie Hawn is opening up about the secret behind her decades-long love story with Kurt Russell — and why it still works after all these years. In a new interview, the blonde beauty got candid about her 43-year relationship with the actor, explaining that their lasting bond comes down to being “the right match” for each other. More than anything, she said she’s always felt “free” in their relationship.

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Source: MEGA Goldie Hawn said the key to her long relationship with Kurt Russell is feeling 'free' and never 'penned in.'

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“When I say freedom, it means liberation. I don't feel penned in,” she explained. “We don't always agree on stuff, which is fine. We're both very spontaneous. [Our relationship] fed on a lot of goodness, a lot of wonderful life together.”

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For Hawn, that sense of joy has always been part of who she is, and it continues to shape her relationship. “I laugh all the time. . . . It's kind of a joy for life,” she shared. “I have a tickle inside. I have it. I've always had it. It's a gift.”

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Source: MEGA The couple has been together since 1983 and built a blended family with four children and eight grandchildren.

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She also spoke about what truly matters most to her at this stage in life. “My life's mission is to be happy. My life's mission is to be an example for my children and my family,” said Hawn, who is a proud mom and grandmother in the blended family she shares with Russell.

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The longtime couple has been together since 1983 and has built a strong family unit along the way. They share son Wyatt, along with their children from previous relationships — Boston, Kate and Oliver — creating a tight-knit group that now includes eight grandchildren.

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Source: MEGA Goldie Hawn believes lasting love is about commitment, not marriage, and prioritizing the relationship itself.

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Over the years, fans have often wondered why the pair never walked down the aisle — but for Hawn, that’s never been the point. "It's not about the marriage. It's about the people and the relationship, and the will to stay together. And that's a big one because if you want it, you can have it," she said. "You've got to give things up, but the joy and the excitement of being together and touching the toes of somebody at night is really a nice feeling."

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Source: MEGA Both stars agree that their greatest joy comes from their close-knit, loving family.

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As for Russell, he made it clear that even after four decades, their connection still feels effortless. "I mean, she's completely unique. She's a one-off, and I just feel incredibly lucky to have had the years and times that I've had with Goldie," he shared in a past interview. "We've shared a wonderful life. We're very fortunate with our family."