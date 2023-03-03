Tom Cruise 'Intent On Celebrating' His Success 'As A Producer' Even If 'Top Gun: Maverick' Doesn't Win An Oscar

Though Tom Cruise didn't earn a Best Actor nomination at this year's Oscars, his flick Top Gun: Maverick is up for Best Picture — something he's "over the moon" about since he's being recognized "as a producer" this time around.

"Filmmaking for Tom these days is all about creating the whole package and making it work and [making] money, as opposed to having that one scene in the film where he cries or yells and generates the perfect 'Oscars clip,'" the source told a news outlet of the movie star's fresh outlook.