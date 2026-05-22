NASCAR Nightmare: Kyle Busch Was Found Coughing Blood on Bathroom Floor Moments Before His Shocking Death at Age 41, 911 Call Reveals

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New details have emerged surrounding the tragic death of NASCAR driver Kyle Busch. Audio from a 911 call obtained by an outlet revealed the scary symptoms he was facing ahead of his untimely passing at age 41.

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Source: MEGA Kyle Busch's official cause of death has not been revealed.

Someone at a training facility in Concord, N.C., placed an emergency call around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 20, and requested an ambulance. "I've got an individual that's short of breath, very hot, thinks he's going to pass out, and he's producing a little bit of blood, coughing up some blood,” the person said on the phone, noting Busch was still “awake” at the time. He was reportedly lying on the bathroom floor inside the facility as the staff prepared for the ambulance to arrive. The caller asked paramedics not to sound the sirens upon arrival, as they would simply wave them down at a side entrance.

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Source: MEGA Kyle Busch was found unresponsive in a racing simulator.

Another report published on Friday, May 22, revealed Busch was found unresponsive inside a Chevrolet racing simulator before being brought to a hospital in Charlotte on Wednesday. He died one day later, just a few hours after his family announced he was going to miss the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race on Friday, and the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Sunday. “Kyle has experienced a severe illness resulting in hospitalization,” the Busch family said on X at 10:23 a.m. on Thursday, May 21. “He is currently undergoing treatment and will not compete in any of his scheduled activities this weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway. We ask for understanding and privacy as our family navigates this situation.”

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Source: MEGA Kyle Busch suffered a 'severe illness.'

Later that day, the Busch family, Richard Childress Racing and NASCAR released a joint statement about his death: “On behalf of the Busch family, everyone at Richard Childress Racing and all of NASCAR, we are devastated to announce the sudden and tragic passing of Kyle Busch. Our entire NASCAR family is heartbroken by the loss of Kyle Busch. A future Hall of Famer, Kyle was a rare talent, one who comes along once in a generation. He was fierce, he was passionate, he was immensely skilled and he cared deeply about the sport and fans.”

Source: MEGA Kyle Busch was age 41 at his time of death.