What Caused Kyle Cooke and Craig Conover's Feud? Inside Their Falling Out and Apparent Reconciliation Years After the Investment Drama
June 19 2026, Published 9:00 a.m. ET
How Did Kyle Cooke and Craig Conover's Falling Out Begin?
Kyle Cooke and Craig Conover went from friends to foes in a single snap.
In 2018, Cooke launched his alcohol brand, Loverboy, with his now-estranged wife, Amanda Batula, and friend Carl Radke supporting him. Years later, Conover announced he had invested in the rival company, Spritz Society, igniting a feud between the Bravo stars.
"I first found out about Spritz last summer when me and Paige [DeSorbo] were on our way to @taylorswift at Metlife and the party bus was stocked with these delicious wine spritzers," Conover shared in an April 2024 post. "One sip was all it took for me to realize they were onto something and I needed to learn more about the brand – I loved the concept of a refreshing wine based drink & how they brought everyone together."
He added, "Once I found out @boywithnojob & @girlwithnojob owned the brand, I knew I had to get involved somehow. I'm so excited to be in the Spritz Society family and for y'all to see the amazing projects we've got in the works. In the meantime, my code CRAIG20 is live now at spritzsociety.com!"
In an interview with Page Six, the Southern Charm star clarified he had always had respect for Austen [Kroll] and Kyle, but "being in the liquor business or wine liquor business now, [he's] like, 'Oh my gosh. This is a new territory.'"
Conover admitted he did not understand Cooke's hustle "at times" until he became part of the industry himself.
"I understand why he's had to work so hard, because the grind in the alcohol business is extreme," he added.
In addition, Conover alleged he "offered to buy into" Kroll's beer company, but the proposal was rejected. He also revealed he "would have loved to invest" in Loverboy, though "that wasn't an option."
What Happened After Craig Conover Invested in Loverboy's Rival?
After Conover's investment move, Cooke insisted there was no bad blood between them during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in May 2024.
"I think this is being blown out of proportion," he assumed. "I don't really think there was an investment, and it seems like all the press is referencing me."
He continued, "Look, I wish him the best, but the way he handled it, and we don't have time to get into it, really rubbed me the wrong way, and I'm just trying to take the high road… [Conover] has a reputation of lying and he lied to me."
- Paige DeSorbo Declares Ex Craig Conover Is a 'Liar' and Wants to Be the 'Victim' Following Their Messy Split
- Kyle Cooke, Amanda Batula & Carl Radke Dish On How They Tune Out 'The Noise' When Trolls Bash Their Relationships & The Upcoming Season Of 'Winter House'
- Paige DeSorbo Claps Back at Austen Kroll for Insisting Rumors of Her Dating New Man Are True Amid Craig Conover Split
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What Did Kyle Cooke and Craig Conover Say at the Start of Their Feud?
In June 2024, Cooke revealed on Jason Tartick's "Trading Secrets" that he was hoping Conover's career decision would not "interfere" with their friendship.
"In all seriousness, I hope to have a chance to talk with Craig. I wanna squash the beef. Like, what's done is done. I tell 'em straight up like, 'I'm sorry for being reactionary and Watch What Happens,'" he opened up. "The irony here is it's really not about two startups competing against one another. It's trying to stay relevant in an industry that is really good at keeping the startups small."
On the other hand, he later maintained Conover had "never" expressed interest in investing. In response, a representative for Conover said the Sewing Down South co-founder was "deeply disappointed and saddened" by Cooke's "abrupt accusations."
The drama between the two TV stars escalated when the feud was captured by the Summer House cameras, including in a March 2025 episode of the show.
Have Kyle Cooke and Craig Conover Made Amends?
Years after the conflict, Cooke signaled a possible reconciliation in an Instagram photoset featuring Conover.
"By the way, sew what 🤷🏼♂️," he captioned the post, which showed the Summer House star chatting and laughing with Conover and Kroll.