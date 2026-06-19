What Caused Kyle Cooke and Craig Conover's Feud? Inside Their Falling Out and Apparent Reconciliation Years After the Investment Drama

Kyle Cooke and Craig Conover went from friends to foes in a single snap.

In 2018, Cooke launched his alcohol brand, Loverboy, with his now-estranged wife, Amanda Batula, and friend Carl Radke supporting him. Years later, Conover announced he had invested in the rival company, Spritz Society, igniting a feud between the Bravo stars.

"I first found out about Spritz last summer when me and Paige [DeSorbo] were on our way to @taylorswift at Metlife and the party bus was stocked with these delicious wine spritzers," Conover shared in an April 2024 post. "One sip was all it took for me to realize they were onto something and I needed to learn more about the brand – I loved the concept of a refreshing wine based drink & how they brought everyone together."

He added, "Once I found out @boywithnojob & @girlwithnojob owned the brand, I knew I had to get involved somehow. I'm so excited to be in the Spritz Society family and for y'all to see the amazing projects we've got in the works. In the meantime, my code CRAIG20 is live now at spritzsociety.com!"

In an interview with Page Six, the Southern Charm star clarified he had always had respect for Austen [Kroll] and Kyle, but "being in the liquor business or wine liquor business now, [he's] like, 'Oh my gosh. This is a new territory.'"

Conover admitted he did not understand Cooke's hustle "at times" until he became part of the industry himself.

"I understand why he's had to work so hard, because the grind in the alcohol business is extreme," he added.

In addition, Conover alleged he "offered to buy into" Kroll's beer company, but the proposal was rejected. He also revealed he "would have loved to invest" in Loverboy, though "that wasn't an option."