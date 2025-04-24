or
Paige DeSorbo Declares Ex Craig Conover Is a 'Liar' and Wants to Be the 'Victim' Following Their Messy Split

photo of Paige DeSorbo and Craig Conover
Source: mega

Paige DeSorbo set the record straight about her intentions with Craig Conover during their relationship.

By:

April 24 2025, Published 11:17 a.m. ET

Paige DeSorbo appeared on Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live on Wednesday, April 23, and finally spilled the tea on her December 2024 breakup from Craig Conover.

When Cohen questioned DeSorbo about her ex’s comments on the Southern Charm Season 10 reunion, the “Giggly Squad” podcaster claimed Conover wanted her to look like the bad guy following their messy split.

Source: @WWHL/YouTube

Paige DeSorbo said her ex wanted to look like the 'victim' after their messy breakup.

“I mean, obviously, yeah, it wasn’t; I broke up with him,” the reality star said about Conover claiming their split wasn’t a mutual decision. “But I felt like he was saying that because he wanted that, like, victim [mentality]. Like he wanted people to be like, she did it; she caused this.”

Cohen went on to ask the Summer House star if her housemate Kyle Cooke was right about declaring the Sewing Down South founder a “liar,” to which she responded, “I think Kyle nailed it.”

paige desorbo ex craig conover liar victim following messy split wwhl
Source: mega

Paige DeSorbo told Andy Cohen she 'wanted to marry' Craig Conover.

As she continued, DeSorbo set the record straight about her intention with Conover during their three-year stint. “I loved him. I wanted to marry him. That was real. … [You could see me] over the summer working through all of those emotions in real time. I could see my brain working,” she explained.

Despite the seriousness of their conversation, DeSorbo joked with Cohen when he asked her if Conover's claim about them potentially getting married at BravoCon was true.

“Andy. Andy. Do I look like the kind of person that has the phrase ‘convention center’ in her wedding invitation?” the star said as she laughed.

paige desorbo ex craig conover liar victim following messy split
Source: mega

Craig Conover and Paige DeSorbo dated for three years.

MORE ON:
Paige DeSorbo

Though DeSorbo doesn’t think “exes owe each other anything,” she told Cohen her former partner should have stuck up for her amid cheating allegations after their breakup: “I didn’t need him to defend me, but I needed him to not lean into it.”

paige desorbo ex craig conover liar victim messy split wwhl
Source: mega

Paige DeSorbo wants to date 'an Italian' next.

The “Giggly Squad” founder might have a large, supportive following, but the brunette beauty claimed she and her ex received an “equal amount of hate” after fans learned their relationship was over.

During the WWHL segment, DeSorbo broke her silence on Conover’s new relationship with Natalie Buffet, sharing, “I love it. I’m so happy for him."

paige desorbo declares ex craig conover liar victim messy split
Source: mega

Paige DeSorbo said she is 'happy' that her ex is in a new relationship.

Though her relationship status is single, the Summer House star said she’s “absolutely dating” — and “having a very good time” doing so. When it comes to her next relationship, DeSorbo said she’s looking to be “with an Italian next” and would like to have her boyfriend be the funnier one in their union.

