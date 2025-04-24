Paige DeSorbo Declares Ex Craig Conover Is a 'Liar' and Wants to Be the 'Victim' Following Their Messy Split

As she continued, DeSorbo set the record straight about her intention with Conover during their three-year stint. “I loved him. I wanted to marry him. That was real. … [You could see me] over the summer working through all of those emotions in real time. I could see my brain working,” she explained.

Despite the seriousness of their conversation, DeSorbo joked with Cohen when he asked her if Conover's claim about them potentially getting married at BravoCon was true.

“Andy. Andy. Do I look like the kind of person that has the phrase ‘convention center’ in her wedding invitation?” the star said as she laughed.