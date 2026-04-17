Moving On? Kyle Cooke Spotted Kissing Meghan King Weeks After Amanda Batula Confirmed West Wilson Relationship
April 17 2026, Updated 12:23 p.m. ET
Kyle Cooke may be moving on with another woman.
Just weeks after his ex Amanda Batula announced she's dating fellow Summer House costar West Wilson, Cooke was spotted kissing Meghan King.
The duo packed on the PDA in front of Temple Bar in New York following the Page Six x Nine West party on Thursday, April 16.
In a now-viral video, Cooke, 43, was recorded placing his hands on the model's shoulders before they locked lips.
According to Page Six, the stars reportedly were flirting all night as they chatted and drank cocktails. King, 41, reportedly asked Cooke for a photo at the step-and-repeat at one point that evening.
Kyle Cooke Reacts to Amanda Batula's New Relationship
During an April 1 interview with the host of the “So Bad It’s Good With Ryan Bailey” podcast, Cooke weighed in on how he’s feeling after seeing Batula and Wilson are dating.
“I’m good. You know, I appreciate people checking in. I’m actually really worried about Amanda if I’m being honest,” he said.
Cooke revealed he spoke to his estranged wife the evening before she hard-launched with Wilson so that she could give him a heads up.
“I understand people have all sorts of opinions, and I’m not justifying any behavior. But like, from what I’m seeing, she’s kind of getting cyber bullied,” the DJ said. “All I know is West seems to be the kind of guy playing multiple women at the same time. Somehow, in all of this, like 50,000 people have decided that West deserves their follow. Meanwhile, they’re just lighting up Amanda. I just feel bad because, like, Amanda knows that what she did was wrong, and she’s trying to come to terms with it, but she is not well.”
- Amanda Batula Confirms She's Newly Dating 'Summer House' Costar West Wilson 3 Months After Split From Kyle Cooke: 'Our Feelings Evolved'
- Kyle Cooke's Dig at Amanda Batula Emerges Just Days Before Their Split
- Ciara Miller Reveals She and Ex West Wilson Made a Pact to Not Sleep With Other Bravo Stars Before He Started Dating Amanda Batula
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Cooke isn’t sure when, exactly, things turned romantic between Batula and Wilson.
“It definitely makes me second guess a lot of things last summer, at a minimum,” he expressed. “Just how checked out she was. In my own unsuccessful ways, I was still trying to put an effort in. I mean, it’s a mental mind f— for me.”
Amanda Batula Debuts West Wilson Relationship
Batula, 34, shocked the world with news of her relationship with Wilson, 31, on March 31.
“We’ve seen the growing online speculation, so while this is still very new, we wanted to provide some clarity. It was never our intention to purposely hide anything. Given the complicated relationship dynamics involved and the scrutiny that comes with being on a reality show, we needed a little space to process things privately before speaking on it,” she wrote on her Instagram Story.
Batula added, "We’ve shown up for each other as friends over the years, through all the highs and lows, and what’s developed recently was the last thing either of us expected. Our connection grew out of a genuine, long-standing friendship, which made it especially important for us to approach this with care."
Amanda Batula Apologizes After West Wilson Relationship Announcement
The brunette beauty later apologized to those she may have hurt in sharing her relationship announcement.
“Hi guys, l’ll keep this short and sweet,” she wrote on her Instagram Story on Friday, April 10. “I’ve obviously been MIA, but I wanted to come back on and say that I’m truly sorry to everyone I’ve disappointed and hurt, especially those I know personally who I’ve reached out to individually.”
“For the sake of my mental health, I’m going to try to start living life with some sense of normalcy,” she continued. “If you see me out or posting online, please know that this still weighs very heavily on me. I’m not ignoring what’s happened or what’s unfolded. I’ll be at the reunion and will be addressing any and all questions honestly and directly there.”
Batula initially was rumored to be dating Wilson after Southern Charm star Austen Kroll shared a dinner photo on Sunday, March 29, that read, "Pasta and f--- your friends exes are apparently so back." Fans insinuated that the post alluded to a Deuxmoi report that Wilson and Batula were “openly flirty, allegedly even holding hands under the table” at a party in New York.