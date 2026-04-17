Moving On? Kyle Cooke Spotted Kissing Meghan King Weeks After Amanda Batula Confirmed West Wilson Relationship

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Kyle Cooke may be moving on with another woman. Just weeks after his ex Amanda Batula announced she's dating fellow Summer House costar West Wilson, Cooke was spotted kissing Meghan King. The duo packed on the PDA in front of Temple Bar in New York following the Page Six x Nine West party on Thursday, April 16.

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Source: MEGA Kyle Cooke has not confirmed whether he's dating Meghan King.

In a now-viral video, Cooke, 43, was recorded placing his hands on the model's shoulders before they locked lips. According to Page Six, the stars reportedly were flirting all night as they chatted and drank cocktails. King, 41, reportedly asked Cooke for a photo at the step-and-repeat at one point that evening.

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Kyle Cooke Reacts to Amanda Batula's New Relationship

Source: @amandabatula/@westling.conrad/Instagram West Wilson and Amanda Batula are dating.

During an April 1 interview with the host of the “So Bad It’s Good With Ryan Bailey” podcast, Cooke weighed in on how he’s feeling after seeing Batula and Wilson are dating. “I’m good. You know, I appreciate people checking in. I’m actually really worried about Amanda if I’m being honest,” he said. Cooke revealed he spoke to his estranged wife the evening before she hard-launched with Wilson so that she could give him a heads up. “I understand people have all sorts of opinions, and I’m not justifying any behavior. But like, from what I’m seeing, she’s kind of getting cyber bullied,” the DJ said. “All I know is West seems to be the kind of guy playing multiple women at the same time. Somehow, in all of this, like 50,000 people have decided that West deserves their follow. Meanwhile, they’re just lighting up Amanda. I just feel bad because, like, Amanda knows that what she did was wrong, and she’s trying to come to terms with it, but she is not well.”

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Source: MEGA Amanda Batula apologized after debuting her relationship with West Wilson.

Cooke isn’t sure when, exactly, things turned romantic between Batula and Wilson. “It definitely makes me second guess a lot of things last summer, at a minimum,” he expressed. “Just how checked out she was. In my own unsuccessful ways, I was still trying to put an effort in. I mean, it’s a mental mind f— for me.”

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Amanda Batula Debuts West Wilson Relationship

Source: @imkylecooke/Instagram Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula were married for four years.

Batula, 34, shocked the world with news of her relationship with Wilson, 31, on March 31. “We’ve seen the growing online speculation, so while this is still very new, we wanted to provide some clarity. It was never our intention to purposely hide anything. Given the complicated relationship dynamics involved and the scrutiny that comes with being on a reality show, we needed a little space to process things privately before speaking on it,” she wrote on her Instagram Story. Batula added, "We’ve shown up for each other as friends over the years, through all the highs and lows, and what’s developed recently was the last thing either of us expected. Our connection grew out of a genuine, long-standing friendship, which made it especially important for us to approach this with care."

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Amanda Batula Apologizes After West Wilson Relationship Announcement

Source: @imkylecooke/Instagram Amanda Batula wants to live life with 'some sense of normalcy.'