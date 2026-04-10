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Amanda Batula Apologizes for Shocking West Wilson Romance: 'I'm Not Ignoring What's Happened'

Photo of West Wilson and Amanda Batula
Source: @westling.conrad/@amandabatula/Instagram

Amanda Batula apologized to fans after announcing her shocking romance with West Wilson post-split from husband Kyle Cooke.

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April 10 2026, Updated 12:26 p.m. ET

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Amanda Batula has some regrets after announcing her relationship with West Wilson.

The Summer House star, 34, took to Instagram on Friday, April 10, to issue a public apology about how she broke the news of her new romance.

Batula — who split from Kyle Cooke in January — faced backlash for how quickly she moved on from her husband of four years.

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Image of Amanda Batula was previously married to Kyle Cooke.
Source: MEGA

Amanda Batula was previously married to Kyle Cooke.

“Hi guys, l’ll keep this short and sweet,” she wrote on her Instagram Story on a photo of her with her dog. “I’ve obviously been MIA, but I wanted to come back on and say that I’m truly sorry to everyone I’ve disappointed and hurt, especially those I know personally who I’ve reached out to individually.”

“For the sake of my mental health, I’m going to try to start living life with some sense of normalcy,” she continued. “If you see me out or posting online, please know that this still weighs very heavily on me. I’m not ignoring what’s happened or what’s unfolded. I’ll be at the reunion and will be addressing any and all questions honestly and directly there.”

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Amanda Batula Announces She's Dating West Wilson

Image of West Wilson and Amanda Batula have not yet hard-launched their relationship on their Instagram feeds.
Source: @westling.conrad/Instagram

West Wilson and Amanda Batula have not yet hard-launched their relationship on their Instagram feeds.

Batula announced in a Tuesday, March 31, Instagram Story that she is dating her costar Wilson following rumors about a budding romance between them.

“We’ve seen the growing online speculation, so while this is still very new, we wanted to provide some clarity. It was never our intention to purposely hide anything. Given the complicated relationship dynamics involved and the scrutiny that comes with being on a reality show, we needed a little space to process things privately before speaking on it,” she said.

Batula added, "We’ve shown up for each other as friends over the years, through all the highs and lows, and what’s developed recently was the last thing either of us expected. Our connection grew out of a genuine, long-standing friendship, which made it especially important for us to approach this with care."

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When Did Amanda Batula and West Wilson Start Dating?

Image of Amanda Batula and Kyle Cooke announced their split in January.
Source: @imkylecooke/Instagram

Amanda Batula and Kyle Cooke announced their split in January.

The new couple initially raised eyebrows about the status of their connection when Southern Charm star Austen Kroll shared a dinner photo on Sunday, March 29, that read, "Pasta and f--- your friends exes are apparently so back." Fans connected the dots and assumed the post alluded to a Deuxmoi report that Wilson and Batula were “openly flirty, allegedly even holding hands under the table” at a party in New York.

Amanda Batula and Kyle Cooke Separate After 4 Years of Marriage

Image of Amanda Batula has faced backlash following her announcement about dating West Wilson.
Source: @imkylecooke/Instagram

Amanda Batula has faced backlash following her announcement about dating West Wilson.

Batula and Cooke announced their separation in a joint statement on January 19.

"After much reflection, we have mutually and amicably decided to part ways as a couple," they revealed at the time. "We share this with a heavy heart and kindly ask for your grace and support while we focus on our personal growth and healing. It feels ironic to ask for privacy during this time since we've always tried to be open and honest about our relationship, but your kindness and respect will go a long way as we try to navigate our next chapter. Amanda & Kyle."

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