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Kyle Cooke Makes Waves With Hookup Confession

photo of Kyle Cooke
Source: MEGA

Kyle Cooke opened up about his dating life at Cannes.

June 28 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

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Kyle Cooke, known for his role in Summer House, stirred up excitement during Page Six’s “Virtual Reali-Tea” live podcast at Cannes Lions on Wednesday, June 24. He made a surprising hookup confession, revealing a kiss that caught everyone off guard.

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image of Kyle Cooke surprised fans by revealing he recently kissed a woman named Astrid.
Source: MEGA

Kyle Cooke surprised fans by revealing he recently kissed a woman named Astrid.

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“Shoutout to Astrid,” Cooke declared, humorously nicknaming himself “DJ The Kissing Bandit.”

His playful demeanor led to curious inquiries about Astrid, to which he responded, “She’s in my bed.”

Costar Lindsay Hubbard shared a laugh, suggesting the discussion had taken an “unhinged” turn.

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image of Kyle Cooke also praised 'Southern Charm' star Salley Carson, saying he thinks she is amazing.
Source: @salleycarson/Instagram;@imkylecooke/Instagram

Kyle Cooke also praised 'Southern Charm' star Salley Carson, saying he thinks she is amazing.

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Cooke’s romantic interests extend beyond Astrid, as he expressed admiration for Southern Charm star Salley Carson.

“I think she’s amazing,” he stated, showcasing his genuine feelings.

Hubbard playfully warned that Carson “is about to find out about Astrid,” hinting at potential drama.

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image of Kyle Cooke has embraced single life after separating from Amanda Batula in January.
Source: MEGA

Kyle Cooke has embraced single life after separating from Amanda Batula in January.

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Having recently separated from his wife Amanda Batula in January, Cooke has embraced a new chapter in his life.

Earlier reports indicated that he and Carson were enjoying a “new and casual” connection.

A source shared insights, stating, “They’ve only hung out a few times but get along really well. They have a lot of chemistry.”

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The two were spotted together at By the Way restaurant in Charleston, S.C., further fueling speculation about their relationship. Cooke reportedly has feelings for Carson, sparking curiosity about their future together.

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image of Kyle Cooke and Salley Carson were recently spotted together at By the Way restaurant in Charleston, S.C.
Source: @westling.conrad/Instagram

Kyle Cooke and Salley Carson were recently spotted together at By the Way restaurant in Charleston, S.C.

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Reflecting on his past with Batula, Cooke revealed during the Summer House Season 10 reunion that they had not been intimate throughout their entire marriage. This revelation adds complexity to their recent split, as Batula has since begun dating West Wilson, a former friend of Cooke’s, creating tension among the cast.

Amidst all the romantic entanglements, Cooke has been enjoying his newfound single status. He has engaged in a series of playful encounters at his DJ events, recently being spotted kissing RHOC alum Meghan King Edmonds outside a bar, showcasing his penchant for fun.

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