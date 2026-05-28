The Biggest Bombshells From 'Summer House' Season 10 Reunion — Including Amanda Batula and West Wilson's First Kiss Amid Love Triangle Drama

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Mia Calabrese Confirmed She Broke Up With Scott Robert Williams

Source: Clifton Prescod/Bravo Mia Calabrese reportedly instigated the split.

In one part of the reunion, Calabrese confirmed she and her boyfriend, Scott Robert Williams, broke up "shortly after the summer." She was reportedly the one who "instigated" the split. "I always do [the breaking up]. I'm the breaker-upper," she said, adding, "I'm not looking for anyone right now. I'm just looking to pour into myself. I think it's unhealthy to go from one serious relationship to another. Like, let's pump the brakes. Let's just celebrate me."

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KJ Dillard Revealed He Was Hospitalized for 'Self-Harm'

Source: Clifton Prescod/Bravo KJ Dillard and Dara Levitan have been open about their relationship.

While gushing about his close friendship with Miller and Calabrese, Dillard revealed he was hospitalized for a week in the fall following an incident of self-harm. At the time, he was diagnosed with borderline personality disorder (BPD). Dillard shared Miller and Calabrese stood by his side and supported him "almost every day." "I'm grateful I'm here alive because I could have not been," he said. "I'm grateful that the audience is embracing that, because it's my truth."

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Ciara Miller Said She Had Been Suspicious of Amanda Batula and West Wilson Since January

Source: Clifton Prescod/Bravo A March report claimed Amanda Batula and West Wilson were 'hooking up.'

Tensions boiled over during the reunion when the cast unpacked the messy web surrounding Batula and Wilson's controversial romance. According to Miller, she first became suspicious of the pair on January 17 after inviting Batula to grab a drink with Calabrese. When her ex-BFF did not respond, Miller noticed Batula's location was pinned at Wilson's apartment. "West was there for me all summer," Batula said as things headed up, prompting Miller to ask repeatedly, "Where was I?" "You were also there for me, and I'm not discrediting that," Batula clarified. Miller added, "How many times have I asked you to hang out, have I asked to come over to your house, have I invited you to do stuff, and you act like your f------ phone doesn't work?" Radke, Hubbard and Cooke chimed in and noted Batula had been spending time with Wilson. When Miller commented on Batula's growing bond with Wilson and his circle, Batula responded with a sharp, "F--- off." "Shut the f--- up, Amanda. You don't want to cross this f------ bridge with me. You really don't," Miller quickly fired back. "I don't see your man sticking up for you now, huh?"

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Ciara Miller Claimed West Wilson Had a Girlfriend While Starting His Romance With Amanda Batula

Source: Jocelyn Prescod/Bravo The relationship would have overlapped with Ciara Miller and Amanda Batula.

During the reunion, Miller said everyone was confused by Batula and Wilson because the latter supposedly had a girlfriend — Meija Moreno — since February 2025. "Not a girlfriend, but I was seeing someone," Wilson denied. Meanwhile, Batula said she knew Wilson and Moreno were dating because they "had a whole conversation about it." "So, Amanda, why are you doing this?" Calabrese jumped in to ask. "You went from being married to one of West's side b------. That's crazy."

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Ciara Miller Called Amanda Batula a 'F------ Snake'

Source: Clifton Prescod/Bravo A leaked audio recording before the reunion aired captured the heated exchange.

When Batula said she could not control who she developed feelings for, Miller shut down the idea and told her she "actually can help it" especially when "you're married." "I wasn't married anymore, Ciara," she said, later revealing she had retained legal counsel despite neither she nor Cooke officially filing for divorce. "Nobody was saying you had to stay celibate. But there are a million other f------ guys in New York City, but you chose the one that — and you know how much that f----- me up — you chose the one guy," Miller firmly replied. She added, "You did it on purpose because you're a f------ snake, Amanda. You're a snake in the f------ grass, is what you are. You should honestly just say okay, because you know you are. You move silent but you're f------ deadly."

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West Wilson Admitted He Made the 'First Move'

Source: Clifton Prescod/Bravo Amanda Batula and West Wilson confirmed the relationship rumors on March 31.

"When we were out, I kinda looked at Amanda and was like, 'Am I f------ crazy or is there a little something going on here?'" Wilson told Andy Cohen after confirming he made the first move on Amanda.

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Amanda Batula and West Wilson Revealed When They Shared Their First Kiss

Source: Jocelyn Prescod/Bravo During the May 25 episode of his podcast, West Wilson said going out in public 'is kinda scary.'

Wilson also confirmed he shared his first kiss with Batula in February after grabbing brunch together. Per Miller, it was a group brunch with Cooke, Wilson, Waddell and Solomon. Meanwhile, Batula said the lip-lock happened at the end of February.

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Amanda Batula and West Wilson Said They Only Slept Together After Going Public With Their Relationship

Source: Clifton Prescod/Bravo Lindsay Hubbard predicted West Wilson would 'drop' Amanda Batula as soon as their relationship hit trouble.

As for the first time they slept together, Batula said she and Wilson slept together after they released a joint statement on March 31, in which they confirmed their relationship following the rumors. "After the statement. I mean, not that night, but…" she shared.

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Kyle Cooke Questioned the Timeline of Amanda Batula and West Wilson's Relationship

Source: Clifton Prescod/Bravo Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula split in January after four years of marriage.

While Batula and Wilson attempted to explain the timeline of their relationship, Cooke unveiled his theory on when the twosome began dating. "I will say there were [blind items] going back to June 2025," he stated. "I don't know what Amanda and West can say to, like, recover."

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Amanda Batula Broke Down After Ciara Miller Called Her 'Very Mute' and 'Weak'

Source: Jocelyn Prescod/Bravo Kyle Cooke defended Amanda Batula during the 'Summer House' Season 10 reunion.