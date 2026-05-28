The Biggest Bombshells From 'Summer House' Season 10 Reunion — Including Amanda Batula and West Wilson's First Kiss Amid Love Triangle Drama
May 28 2026, Published 7:39 a.m. ET
The Summer House Season 10 reunion unleashed bombshell after bombshell.
The first part of the highly anticipated sit-down reunion aired on May 26, featuring cast members Amanda Batula, Mia Calabrese, Kyle Cooke, KJ Dillard, Dara Levitan, Lindsay Hubbard, Ciara Miller, Carl Radke, Levi Sebree, Jesse Solomon, Bailey Taylor, Ben Waddell and West Wilson. It quickly spiraled into chaos as the stars unpacked explosive revelations and accusations, especially the controversial timeline of Batula and Wilson's relationship.
Scroll down for the biggest bombshells from Part 1 of Summer House Season 10 reunion.
Mia Calabrese Confirmed She Broke Up With Scott Robert Williams
In one part of the reunion, Calabrese confirmed she and her boyfriend, Scott Robert Williams, broke up "shortly after the summer." She was reportedly the one who "instigated" the split.
"I always do [the breaking up]. I'm the breaker-upper," she said, adding, "I'm not looking for anyone right now. I'm just looking to pour into myself. I think it's unhealthy to go from one serious relationship to another. Like, let's pump the brakes. Let's just celebrate me."
KJ Dillard Revealed He Was Hospitalized for 'Self-Harm'
While gushing about his close friendship with Miller and Calabrese, Dillard revealed he was hospitalized for a week in the fall following an incident of self-harm. At the time, he was diagnosed with borderline personality disorder (BPD).
Dillard shared Miller and Calabrese stood by his side and supported him "almost every day."
"I'm grateful I'm here alive because I could have not been," he said. "I'm grateful that the audience is embracing that, because it's my truth."
Ciara Miller Said She Had Been Suspicious of Amanda Batula and West Wilson Since January
Tensions boiled over during the reunion when the cast unpacked the messy web surrounding Batula and Wilson's controversial romance.
According to Miller, she first became suspicious of the pair on January 17 after inviting Batula to grab a drink with Calabrese. When her ex-BFF did not respond, Miller noticed Batula's location was pinned at Wilson's apartment.
"West was there for me all summer," Batula said as things headed up, prompting Miller to ask repeatedly, "Where was I?"
"You were also there for me, and I'm not discrediting that," Batula clarified.
Miller added, "How many times have I asked you to hang out, have I asked to come over to your house, have I invited you to do stuff, and you act like your f------ phone doesn't work?"
Radke, Hubbard and Cooke chimed in and noted Batula had been spending time with Wilson.
When Miller commented on Batula's growing bond with Wilson and his circle, Batula responded with a sharp, "F--- off."
"Shut the f--- up, Amanda. You don't want to cross this f------ bridge with me. You really don't," Miller quickly fired back. "I don't see your man sticking up for you now, huh?"
Ciara Miller Claimed West Wilson Had a Girlfriend While Starting His Romance With Amanda Batula
During the reunion, Miller said everyone was confused by Batula and Wilson because the latter supposedly had a girlfriend — Meija Moreno — since February 2025.
"Not a girlfriend, but I was seeing someone," Wilson denied.
Meanwhile, Batula said she knew Wilson and Moreno were dating because they "had a whole conversation about it."
"So, Amanda, why are you doing this?" Calabrese jumped in to ask. "You went from being married to one of West's side b------. That's crazy."
Ciara Miller Called Amanda Batula a 'F------ Snake'
When Batula said she could not control who she developed feelings for, Miller shut down the idea and told her she "actually can help it" especially when "you're married."
"I wasn't married anymore, Ciara," she said, later revealing she had retained legal counsel despite neither she nor Cooke officially filing for divorce.
"Nobody was saying you had to stay celibate. But there are a million other f------ guys in New York City, but you chose the one that — and you know how much that f----- me up — you chose the one guy," Miller firmly replied.
She added, "You did it on purpose because you're a f------ snake, Amanda. You're a snake in the f------ grass, is what you are. You should honestly just say okay, because you know you are. You move silent but you're f------ deadly."
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West Wilson Admitted He Made the 'First Move'
"When we were out, I kinda looked at Amanda and was like, 'Am I f------ crazy or is there a little something going on here?'" Wilson told Andy Cohen after confirming he made the first move on Amanda.
Amanda Batula and West Wilson Revealed When They Shared Their First Kiss
Wilson also confirmed he shared his first kiss with Batula in February after grabbing brunch together. Per Miller, it was a group brunch with Cooke, Wilson, Waddell and Solomon.
Meanwhile, Batula said the lip-lock happened at the end of February.
Amanda Batula and West Wilson Said They Only Slept Together After Going Public With Their Relationship
As for the first time they slept together, Batula said she and Wilson slept together after they released a joint statement on March 31, in which they confirmed their relationship following the rumors.
"After the statement. I mean, not that night, but…" she shared.
Kyle Cooke Questioned the Timeline of Amanda Batula and West Wilson's Relationship
While Batula and Wilson attempted to explain the timeline of their relationship, Cooke unveiled his theory on when the twosome began dating.
"I will say there were [blind items] going back to June 2025," he stated. "I don't know what Amanda and West can say to, like, recover."
Amanda Batula Broke Down After Ciara Miller Called Her 'Very Mute' and 'Weak'
In the first part of Summer House Season 10 reunion, Hubbard predicted Wilson and Batula's relationship would not last.
"They don't work for you, they don't serve what you need to be served and you drop them. You're gonna do the same f------ thing to Amanda when this is not working out. Because it's not going to, and you're not gonna be able to handle it, West, because you're a f------ toddler," she blasted Wilson.
Miller did not see it that way, explaining, "The best woman for West is someone who's not going to check him on anything, and that's totally Amanda."
"She's very mute. She's going to be that weak figure that he needs, and he can always be the star in the relationship," Miller continued, leaving Batula in tears.
"That was a little harsh," Cooke defended his ex-wife, but Miller retorted, "That's your wife. She's not my wife."
Cooke murmured back, "You have every right to feel the way that you feel, but that was hard for me to hear."