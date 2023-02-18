Kellie Pickler's Husband Kyle Jacobs Gushed Over Platinum Album Days Before Taking His Own Life

As OK! previously reported, authorities discovered Jacobs — who had been married to American Idol Season 5 alum Kellie Pickler — dead in an upstairs bedroom on Friday, February 17.

"Nashville’s Department of Emergency Communications received a 911 call at 1:21 p.m. Friday from a home on Sneed Road in the police department’s West Precinct," a law enforcement source said at the time. "Officers and Nashville Fire Department personnel responded and located resident Kyle Jacobs, 49, deceased from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound."