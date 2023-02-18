Kellie Pickler's Husband Kyle Jacobs Gushed Over Platinum Album Days Before Taking His Own Life
Kyle Jacobs was riding the high of a career win days before he was found dead in his Tennessee home. The songwriter took to Instagram on Wednesday, February 15, to excitedly announce an album he'd worked on had officially sold a million copies.
"Platinum?! SWEEEET!!!" Jacobs captioned a picture of the cover of Hey World, country singer Lee Brice's hit 2020 album.
"An amazing crew of incredibly talented peeps put this one together," he continued. "Deeply honored to be a creative part of it…Thank you Jesus!!!
As OK! previously reported, authorities discovered Jacobs — who had been married to American Idol Season 5 alum Kellie Pickler — dead in an upstairs bedroom on Friday, February 17.
"Nashville’s Department of Emergency Communications received a 911 call at 1:21 p.m. Friday from a home on Sneed Road in the police department’s West Precinct," a law enforcement source said at the time. "Officers and Nashville Fire Department personnel responded and located resident Kyle Jacobs, 49, deceased from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound."
A rep for Nashville PD confirmed Pickler "awoke a short time earlier, did not see her husband, and began looking for him," in their home, but after both the Dancing with the Stars contestant and her personal assistant "were unable to open the door to the upstairs bedroom/office, the assistant telephoned 911."
His death is being investigated as an "apparent suicide" at this time.
Following the news of his tragic passing, fans and friends voiced their grief in the comments section of Jacobs' final Instagram post.
"Kyle, my heart is broken in a thousand little pieces. You were light and love and hope. You made me better. You gave me wings," singer Emi Sunshine wrote on late Friday night. "I just can’t. My love for you and the songs we wrote will forever be. No more suffering. No more pain. Kellie, I’m so sorry."
"No words… love you, brother," fellow artist Jay Allen replied. "You’ll be missed deeply."
