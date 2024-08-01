Kyle Richards Flaunts Bikini Bod After Mauricio Umansky Was Spotted Locking Lips With New Woman
Kyle Richards isn’t letting estranged husband Mauricio Umansky being caught kissing another woman get her down, as she strutted her stuff in a new bikini pic. On July 30, the 55-year-old Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star took to her Instagram Story to share a picture of herself in a cowboy hat, a multi-colored beach coverup and a teal-colored bikini. Richards also accessorized with oversized sunglasses, hoop earrings, a paperclip necklace with a charm attached and another longer chain necklace with two charms attached.
While it was unclear where Richards was heading, one could surmise it was to either a beach or a pool as a beachy-looking handbag hung off of her shoulder.
This likely hasn’t been an easy last month for Richards. On July 17, pictures of Umansky kissing Nikita Kahn in Mykonos, Greece, went public. This was the first time that Umansky was seen getting romantic with anyone since he and Richards separated.
Richards’ sister Kathy Hilton spoke to Page Six on July 23 about what happened when Richards saw the pictures.
Explaining it was a “hard pill to swallow” for Richards to see the photos, Hilton revealed how she helped her grieving sister. “What I’m trying to do is just kind of calm her down a little bit,” Hilton explained. “'You know this was bound to happen. You’ve been separated.’”
Hilton also noted they knew they would “eventually... see something,” but it was still hurtful when it occurred.
Upon the photos going public, Richards took to her Instagram bio to remove one word — "wife." Without an official announcement, the photos, coupled with what Richards did after they were released, seemed to signal the marriage is over for good.
For her part, rumors have circulated for months that Richards is romantically involved with female country singer Morgan Wade; however, to date, Richards has claimed the pair are just friends.
Umansky and Richards split in July 2023. At the time, an insider revealed the news, sharing, “Kyle and Mauricio have been separated for a while now but are still living under the same roof. They remain amicable as they figure out what’s next for them and their family."
After the news leaked, the couple ended up releasing a joint statement. “In regards to the news that came out about us today … Any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue. However, yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously. There has been no wrongdoing on anyone’s part. Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately. While it may be entertaining to speculate, please do not create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative," they said at the time. Prior to the pictures of Umansky and Kahn being released, an insider dished to People on July 1 that, while Richards and Umansky have “a lot to figure out,” “no one is rushing to get a divorce.”