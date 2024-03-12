Kyle Richards Admits She Was 'Curious' About Kissing a Woman Before Locking Lips With Morgan Wade in Steamy Music Video
Kyle Richards is getting candid about starring in Morgan Wade's steamy music video for "Fall In Love With Me."
In a preview for the third installment of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 13 reunion, the Bravo star, 55, admitted she was "curious" about kissing a woman before locking lips with the country star, 29, in the short musical film.
"I never actually kissed anybody on camera — let alone a woman — or off camera. So I was very nervous and anxious, but if I'm being honest with myself, I was obviously curious in order to say yes," Richards told Andy Cohen and her fellow cast members.
In another shocking revelation, the Halloween actress admitted the video was filmed a month before news of her separation from her estranged husband, Mauricio Umansky, made headlines in July 2023.
"The music video was done — I want to say a month before that story broke about Mo and me — but obviously once that story came out about Mo and me — we’re not going to make a video after that. We made it before. We already done it," she explained.
Richards claimed she agreed to star in the project after Wade performed at a mental health awareness event in honor of her late friend Lorene Shay, who died by suicide in May 2022. However, she wasn't fully aware of what she would do in the video.
"I didn’t really know the creative behind it until I got there," she claimed.
As OK! previously reported, the "Wilder Days" vocalist was there for the reality star as she navigated the end of her romance with the real estate broker, 53.
"Morgan and I are very close friends, we talk every day," Richards said in a recent episode of RHOBH. "Morgan is 100 percent herself. No excuses, no apologies and there was something very freeing about that to me. I'm someone who's always so worried about everything being so together and perfect that I, honestly, was just taken by that."
The former child star has been open about the extreme change in her life and how she's felt about moving forward. "I feel happy, but I'm also still struggling because it's all new to me. I've been married my whole life," she explained in a recent interview.
"We still live in the same house, and we spent [the holidays] together. I have no idea how long we'll be like that, but we are trying to be as normal as possible in a very un-normal situation," Richards added. "We love each other. We go to therapy. We both want to see each other happy. I don't know what the future looks like. That's the hardest part because the unknown is scary."