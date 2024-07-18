OK Magazine
Mauricio Umansky's New Woman Revealed After They Were Spotted Packing on the PDA in Greece

Picture of Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky.
Source: MEGA
Jul. 18 2024, Published 4:43 p.m. ET

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards’ estranged husband, Mauricio Umansky, was spotted kissing another woman on July 17.

While this seemingly confirmed the marriage was done for good, no one knew who the woman is — until now.

Source: MEGA

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky were married for 27 years.

In a post from DeuxMoi, the woman’s identify has been revealed to be actress and model Nikita Kahn.

According to the gossip site, Kahn, who is 33 years old, is reportedly a “Ukranian-American actress, model, and entrepreneur.” Prior to being linked to Umansky, she was romantically involved with Larry Ellison, the technology billionaire who co-founded Oracle.

Source: MEGA

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky announced their separation in July 2023.

Prior to being linked to Kahn — who was seen smooching the real estate guru in Greece — there had been rumors regarding Umansky and his Dancing With the Stars partner Emma Slater. Rumors regarding Slater and Umansky potentially being romantically intertwined started when photographs saw them holding hands. On the Season 13 Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion, Richards reacted to the photos, sharing, "It did not feel good. We are separated, we’re allowed to do what we want, each of us.[But] it’s weird because we live together in the same house. So it’s sort of like ‘What are you doing?'"

MORE ON:
Mauricio Umansky
Source: MEGA

Emma Slater and Mauricio Umansky are just friends.

It does appear Slater’s relationship with Umansky is platonic and not romantic, as she elaborated on their friendship in an interview with Us Weekly on May 11. “I really think that Mauricio is someone who’s going to be in my life forever,” Slater shared. “We really do click. We sort of went through difficult times at the same time together and were each other’s confidants. It was a really nice season. Difficult for both of us, but we’re really really grateful that we had each other.”

Source: MEGA

Kyle Richards said 'it did not feel good' to see Mauricio Umansky holding hands with Emma Slater.

Slater went onto confirm more details about their friendship, stating: “You get really close to your partners on the season. He’s such an amazing person. We have such a good friendship that it meant a lot that he was able to come to the [DWTS] tour and support as well.”

Umansky, for his part, had denied the pair were dating in an Instagram Story back in October 2023. At the time, he shared, “For full clarity, we are not dating. We’ve been dancing together now for six weeks, four hours a day every single day.”

At this time, Umansky has not commented on his relationship with Kahn.

