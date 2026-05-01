Kyle Richards' Daughter Sophia Umansky Confesses to Going Under the Knife After GLP-1 Caused Her Weight to Fluctuate
May 1 2026, Published 2:54 p.m. ET
Kyle Richards’ daughter Sophia Umansky got candid about a recent cosmetic choice.
The influencer, 26, took to TikTok on Tuesday, April 28, to reveal she received a b----- lift after Mounjaro caused her weight to fluctuate.
Why Did Sophia Umansky Want a B----- Lift?
“At first, I lost a ton of weight very rapidly and then I gained weight back. Now I feel like I’m finally able to balance out at a perfect medium,” Umansky explained. “My girls are not sitting where I want them be sitting. They’re like hanging real low.”
The 26-year-old enlisted surgeon Dr. Steven Teitelbaum, the same doctor who performed her mom’s b----- reduction in 2022.
“I know getting this done will make me so much more confident in my body, and that’s always the goal,” she admitted, noting she also considered getting fat transferred from her hips to her b------.
Kyle Richards Chronicles Daughter Sophia Umansky's Procedure Day
On Wednesday, April 29, Richards documented her daughter going to the doctor’s office.
“Morning! We are on our way to Dr. Teitelbaum, getting the girls lifted today,” Umansky started.
“Dr. Teitelbaum did my b----- reduction in 2022, and I love him,” the mom added. “I respect him and would not trust anyone else to do the surgery on my child. I am not a fan of implants. I never had implants. I still don’t. I’m really excited that Sophia is not getting implants…we’re excited.”
'A Little Nervous'
- Kailyn Lowry in Tears After Undergoing Plastic Surgery, Prays Her 7 Kids Never 'Experience Body Dysmorphia' Like She Does
- 'Teen Mom 2' Star Kailyn Lowry Reveals She's '4 Days Post-Op' After Mother-of-7 Underwent Plastic Surgery
- Kylie Jenner's Comments About Her B--- Job Sends a 'Dangerous Message,' Warns Dr. Terry Dubrow: 'It's a Serious Medical Decision'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
The video then picked up when the mom-daughter duo arrived at Dr. Teitelbaum’s office.
“We’re here, a little nervous,” Umansky admitted.
The influencer reiterated she was both “excited” and “nervous” as she tied her robe and put her hair back in a low ponytail, tucked inside a hair net.
Richards pointed out that her child took Valium to help with the pain.
“A little cocktail,” Umansky joked.
Before the procedure, the 26-year-old stopped to film some TikToks and took a standard pregnancy test.
Kyle Richards Defends Daughter's Plastic Surgery Journey
In part two of her vlog, Richards showed her daughter drugged-up in the back of the car, on the way home post-procedure. She noted it was “more painful than Pilates” as she repeatedly looked under her zip-up hoodie at her chest.
“Are you kidding me? Hi, b----,” Umansky concluded the clip as the camera zoomed in on her cleavage.
Fans had mixed reactions to the influencer receiving the cosmetic procedure.
"Why are you letting her do this before kids? She will need more post kids as we all know what happens," one person commented to Richards.
The 57-year-old defended her daughter and responded, "She’s 26 years old. She makes her own decisions and she’s a very smart woman."