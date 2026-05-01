Kyle Richards' Daughter Sophia Umansky Confesses to Going Under the Knife After GLP-1 Caused Her Weight to Fluctuate

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Kyle Richards’ daughter Sophia Umansky got candid about a recent cosmetic choice. The influencer, 26, took to TikTok on Tuesday, April 28, to reveal she received a b----- lift after Mounjaro caused her weight to fluctuate.

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Why Did Sophia Umansky Want a B----- Lift?

@sophiakylieee forgot to post but surgery is tomorrow now wish me luck 😆🍒🤏 ♬ original sound - Sophia Umansky Source: @sophiakylieee/TikTok Sophia Umansky's weight fluctuated from taking a GLP-1.

“At first, I lost a ton of weight very rapidly and then I gained weight back. Now I feel like I’m finally able to balance out at a perfect medium,” Umansky explained. “My girls are not sitting where I want them be sitting. They’re like hanging real low.” The 26-year-old enlisted surgeon Dr. Steven Teitelbaum, the same doctor who performed her mom’s b----- reduction in 2022. “I know getting this done will make me so much more confident in my body, and that’s always the goal,” she admitted, noting she also considered getting fat transferred from her hips to her b------.

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Kyle Richards Chronicles Daughter Sophia Umansky's Procedure Day

Source: @kylerichards18/Instagram Kyle Richards filmed Sophia Umansky from the doctor's office.

On Wednesday, April 29, Richards documented her daughter going to the doctor’s office. “Morning! We are on our way to Dr. Teitelbaum, getting the girls lifted today,” Umansky started. “Dr. Teitelbaum did my b----- reduction in 2022, and I love him,” the mom added. “I respect him and would not trust anyone else to do the surgery on my child. I am not a fan of implants. I never had implants. I still don’t. I’m really excited that Sophia is not getting implants…we’re excited.”

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'A Little Nervous'

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Source: @kylerichards18/Instagram Kyle Richards and Sophia Umansky share the same plastic surgeon.

The video then picked up when the mom-daughter duo arrived at Dr. Teitelbaum’s office. “We’re here, a little nervous,” Umansky admitted. The influencer reiterated she was both “excited” and “nervous” as she tied her robe and put her hair back in a low ponytail, tucked inside a hair net.

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Source: @kylerichards18/Instagram Sophia Umansky admired her results post-procedure.

Richards pointed out that her child took Valium to help with the pain. “A little cocktail,” Umansky joked. Before the procedure, the 26-year-old stopped to film some TikToks and took a standard pregnancy test.

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Kyle Richards Defends Daughter's Plastic Surgery Journey

Source: MEGA Kyle Richards supported her daughter's chest lift.